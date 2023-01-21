World

'Last one to fall asleep wins': The dangerous TikTok challenge intoxicating school students

Paramedics treated five minors who became intoxicated after participating in a viral challenge.

Young boy looking at TikTok on a mobile phone

Authorities have issued a warning over a dangerous new TikTok challenge. Source: Getty / picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Mexican authorities are warning about the dangers of a viral TikTok challenge that has left school students intoxicated after taking a controlled medication.

With the slogan "The last one to fall asleep wins," the challenge consists of trying to stay awake after taking clonazepam, a drug used to treat seizures, panic attacks and anxiety.

A side effect of the drug is drowsiness.

Paramedics treated five intoxicated minors at a school in Mexico City, the capital's public security department said Thursday.
So what if China can access your TikTok data?

Authorities in the northern state of Nuevo Leon reported three cases there.

None of the students became seriously ill.

"Unfortunately, challenges that spread through networks often put people's health at risk," said Nuevo Leon health secretary Alma Rosa.
In 2022, a number of deaths were linked to an asphyxiation challenge that became popular on the app, which lead to TikTok restricting searches for the challenge and urging users not to take part in dangerous trends.

SBS News has contacted TikTok for comment.
1 min read
Published 21 January 2023 at 4:32pm
Source: SBS, AFP

