'Lasting cultural change': South Australia appoints autism minister in Australian-first

The minister is one of several new measures being implemented in what the premier described as a "whole-of-government autism inclusion strategy".

Emily Bourke has been appointed South Australia's first Assistant Minister for Autism. Source: AAP / MORGAN SETTE

South Australia's autism community will get its own state government minister in an Australian-first.

Emily Bourke has been appointed assistant minister for autism in a bid to ensure people with the neurological condition are better represented.

Premier Peter Malinauskas says he has heard from many South Australians that the time has come for a dedicated effort from the government to make autism a priority.

"That is why we have created this new role," he said on Monday.

"We have made major commitments with the aim of implementing a whole-of-government autism inclusion strategy, starting with our schools."
As well as the new minister, the premier said the government would deliver on its election commitments to invest $28.8 million for an autism lead teacher in every public primary school and an increase in the number of autism-qualified staff in preschools.

It will also work with providers, including Autism SA, to offer early intervention services in children's centres, develop a state autism strategy and invest $50 million for 100 additional speech pathologists, occupational therapists, psychologists and counsellors.

In her new role, Ms Bourke will establish the Autism Education Advisory Group, involving people with autism, parents with lived experience, experts, community stakeholders and unions to ensure policies are supported by consultation.

Ms Bourke acknowledged she did not have lived experience with autism.

But she said the government had heard the years of advocacy by the autism community, through emails, letters, phone calls and forums.
"I am a mother of three, so I know that every parent and caregiver wants their child to reach their individual potential," she said.

An estimated 200,000 Australians are autistic, with autism the largest primary disability group served by the NDIS.

The government says autistic people are half as likely to complete year 10 than the general population and three times more likely to be unemployed than other people with disabilities.

"We are moving beyond talking about creating awareness. We are building knowledge, so we can create lasting cultural change across the community," it said.
Published 15 August 2022
