A watchdog is investigating alleged federal police leaks about Brittany Higgins

KEY POINTS The law enforcement watchdog is investigating alleged AFP leaks about Brittany Higgins' rape case to the media.

The investigation will reportedly look at whether or not AFP members "attempted to pervert the course of justice".

Ms Higgins has alleged she was raped by then-colleague Bruce Lehrmann in 2019 - a claim he has consistently denied.

This story contains allegations of sexual assault and may be distressing to some readers.





Australia's national law enforcement anti-corruption watchdog is investigating alleged leaks to the media about Brittany Higgins by Australian Federal Police (AFP).





The former political staffer has alleged she was raped at Parliament House in the office of then-defence minister Linda Reynolds in March 2019 by then-Liberal party colleague Bruce Lehrmann.





Mr Lehrmann has consistently denied the claims, and has launched defamation proceedings against multiple media outlets over their coverage of the case. Sexual assault charges against him were dropped in December after a criminal trial was aborted.





The Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity (ACLEI) confirmed that it is investigating alleged "unauthorised disclosures" to the media by the AFP relating to the criminal proceedings launched by Ms Higgins against Mr Lehrmann.



Former Liberal Party staffer Bruce Lehrmann. "Information was referred to ACLEI relating to the AFP investigation of and recent criminal proceedings against Mr Lehrmann in December 2022," the ACLEI said in a statement to SBS News on Friday.





"ACLEI has also received information about alleged unauthorised disclosures to the media."





The ACLEI confirmed that it "is investigating these matters", but did not elaborate further.





"To provide any further comment at this time may prejudice any future investigations or the rights of individuals involved," the commission said.





Ms Higgins reached a confidential settlement with the Commonwealth in December.





The former Liberal party staffer has not commented publicly on the ACLEI investigation, but on Friday shared a Twitter post by news.com.au journalist Samantha Maiden with a link to a story that broke details about the investigation.



According to news.com.au's report, the ACLEI investigation will "consider whether or not Australian Federal Police members attempted to pervert the course of justice by forwarding protected information contained in a brief of evidence" and will look at "whether AFP members attempted to pervert the course of justice by pressuring Ms Higgins not to proceed" with the case against Mr Lehrmann.





SBS News has contacted the AFP for comment.



