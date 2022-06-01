'Leading the way': Tasmanian premier backs calls for Australia Day date change

Tasmania's Liberal premier Jeremy Rockliff told state parliament on Wednesday that he'd support changing the date of Australia Day from 26 January to the last weekend in January.





The comment was in response to a question from Labor MP David O’Byrne, who wanted to know if Mr Rockliff supported changing the date in line with former premier Peter Gutwein.





"Australia Day, it is a national conversation of course, and one that I am increasingly concerned is becoming increasingly divisive," Mr Rockliff said.



"By nature, I am not a divisive person, and bringing people together, Aboriginal people in Tasmania, all Tasmanians to unite and celebrate Australia Day, on a day that we can all unite is a clear objective of mine."





"You outlined the previous premier's view on this particular matter and I support that view.





"You mentioned the ... last weekend in January ... the previous premier's view on that, I support. I was deputy when he made that statement."





In January this year while still premier, Mr Gutwein said he was open to discussions about changing the date of Australia Day.





"My position hasn't changed from last year, I think there should be a national conversation," Mr Gutwein said at the time.





"In terms of the date itself, it obviously does cause division within our community."





In November 2021, the Pathway to Truth-Telling and Treaty report was presented to Mr Gutwein, as part of his commitment to establishing a Treaty between Tasmania, and Tasmanian Aboriginal people.



Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre campaign manager Nala Mansell confronts premier Jeremy Rockliff on a Hobart street last month. Source: SBS News Mr Gutwein quit politics in April 2022, saying he'd "emptied the tank" after two years of managing the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr Rockliff took over the role shortly after.





On 3 May, a snap rally organised by Tasmanian Aboriginal protesters confronted Mr Rockliff on the streets of Hobart, saying he'd ignored their requests for a meeting since becoming premier.





Nala Mansell, campaign manager at the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre, said Mr Gutwein "had an open-door policy" when it came to the Aboriginal community.





"We've requested to meet with Jeremy Rockliff but our requests have fallen on deaf ears, we've heard absolutely nothing," she said at the rally.





"We are very committed to a pathway [towards] treaty," Mr Rockliff responded.



Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania chairman Michael Mansell said he welcomed Mr Rockliff's comments in parliament on changing the date.





"It's terrific news to hear a premier leading the way, acknowledging that the current date is the wrong one, it’s a very divisive date, and he's also acknowledging the harm it's done to Aboriginal people so long as that date is kept," he told SBS News.





"This is the second time a Tasmanian premier, of course, his predecessor Peter Gutwein also made a similar statement, and what it does indicate is that times are a-changing, and the next thing that is going to change is that date."





Mr Mansell said that Tasmania was the only Australian state or territory that had indicated it was open to changing the date of Australia Day from 26 January, but he noted a number of councils across Australia no longer held Australia Day celebrations on that date.





"As far as state governments are concerned, Tasmania is certainly leading the way," he said.



Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania chairman Michael Mansell says Tasmania could change the date of Australia Day on its own. Source: SBS News "It just needs a political direction from the Council of Australian Governments (COAG) meeting, if they said it was time to change the date, then that would be a political directive to the body that administers Australia Day, that political directive was given when Bob Hawke was in power, which was why, in the 1990s, we started celebrating Australia Day on 26 January."





But Mr Mansell said Tasmania could change the date of Australia Day on its own.





"There's no reason that binds the Tasmanian government to adhere to the federal government’s requirement for 26 January being the date for celebration," he said.





Mr Mansell said members of Tasmania's Aboriginal community met with the new premier in May to discuss the pathway to Treaty.





"Jeremy Rockliff has the same attitude to these bigger issues such as Treaty and changing the date, as did his predecessor," he said.



"The difficulty that we’ve got, is from March 2021, we’ve talked about a Treaty, but nothing has really happened with it, other than a lot of talk.





"We’ve met with the new premier, and we’ve indicated to him that we are ready to move on the Treaty to Truth Telling, and it is now up to him to respond with action."





During parliament on Wednesday, while answering the question on changing the date, Mr Rockliff added that he was "deeply committed" to developing a Treaty.



