How a bathing suit row is triggering a women-led beach protest

Key Points Dozens of protesters gathered in support of women's right to be in public spaces in Lebanon's southern city of Sidon.

Last week, a woman said she was harassed there over her allegedly indecent bathing suit.

The Sidon municipality has banned both the women's protest and a planned counter-demonstration.

Lebanese activists protested at a beach in the coastal city of Sidon after a woman said she was harassed there over her allegedly indecent bathing suit.





Defying a municipality ban on their demonstration, dozens of protesters, mostly women, gathered briefly in the Sunni Muslim-majority conservative city.





"We have all come to support women's right to be in public spaces, whether in a bikini or a burkini," said Diana Moukalled, a journalist and women's rights activist.





"Public spaces don't just belong to certain people as a function of their beliefs, but to everyone. It's a constitutional right," she said.



In last week's incident, a group of conservative religious Muslims reportedly assailed a bather and her husband at the public beach in Sidon, accusing them of not respecting local norms due to the woman's attire.





The incident sparked a wave of solidarity on social media, with some women posing in bathing suits with the hashtag #Sidon.





Others instead praised the conservative intervention.



The Sidon municipality on Saturday banned both the women's protest and a planned counter-demonstration that had been called "in favour of modesty, virtue and against nudity".





A group of conservative Muslims later arrived to break up the pro-swimwear protest and held prayers at the beach as security forces deployed to the area.



Sheikh Houssam Ilani decried the "provocations" of demonstrators flouting the protest ban.





A sign at the beach entry indicates alcohol is prohibited and requests "decent attire".



