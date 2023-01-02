'Legend' Australian pilot, two Britons confirmed dead in horror Gold Coast helicopter crash

Key Points Four people were killed and another three were seriously injured in the collision on Monday.

Investigations are now beginning into what caused the crash.

A preliminary report will be handed down within six to eight weeks.

An Australian pilot and two British nationals — believed to be husband and wife — were among the four people who died in a horror helicopter crash on the Gold Coast after a mid-air collision near the Sea World theme park on Monday.





The United Kingdom's Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) confirmed to SBS News on Tuesday that two Britons, 65 and 57, died in the crash.





A 36-year-old woman from NSW also died and her nine-year-old son is critically injured and being treated in hospital.



Another 33-year-old Victorian woman and a ten-year-old child also remain in hospital after sustaining injuries in the same helicopter, Queensland Police confirmed.





Pilot Ashley Jenkinson, 40, has been remembered as a "legend" and a "true gentleman" by friends and colleagues in the aviation industry.





Mr Jenkinson worked as a Sea World chief pilot, and also assisted with natural disasters and emergency relief efforts last year in NSW's Northern Rivers .



Ashley Jenkinson (left) is remembered by his colleagues as a "gentleman" and a "legend" as tributes continue being paid upon the news of his death. Source: Facebook / Ritchie Gregg His friend, Andrew Taylor, said the news of his friend's death was "gut-wrenching".





Upon hearing there was a helicopter crash and seeing images of Mr Jenkinson on social media, Mr Taylor said he immediately called his friend to check that he was okay - he received no response.





"On the fortunate side, some people came out of it and some who didn't. One of them was Ash," he told the ABC on Tuesday morning.





Nearly 100 messages expressing devastation, shock and support for his family have flooded his Facebook page since the news broke on Monday afternoon.



One helicopter landed upside down on the sandbank after colliding with another helicopter mid-flight. Source: AAP / Dave Hunt "An amazing pilot. Always so kind, helpful, and supportive. A true gentleman, and always willing to lend a hand," one colleague wrote on Facebook.





"A man with such a golden heart, cheeky sense of humour and always such a laugh to be around. You were an amazing colleague and boss who quickly to many became a great friend," another wrote.





Investigators will begin searching for answers about the crash that left the four people dead.



One helicopter fell upside down into a sandbank at the water's edge, scattering debris over a wide area in the crash at about 2pm on Monday near the popular theme park.





The second helicopter's windscreen was shattered but the 52-year-old pilot "remarkably" managed to land on the sand bar with five of the six people aboard suffering minor glass shrapnel wounds.





His passengers included a 27-year-old West Australian woman and two New Zealand couples who were travelling together - a 44-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, and a man and woman aged 48 and 45.





Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell said it was "an extremely difficult day" for witnesses and first responders of the "confronting" collision.





"We are very fortunate that we're not standing here with far more deaths, notwithstanding the fact that four fatalities is a very tragic outcome," he said on Tuesday.





"The process now for the ATSB is to gather all the intelligence and all the evidence we can."



The other helicopter sustained damage to its front, but was able to land on the sandbank. Source: AAP / Dave Hunt The investigators will examine the wreckage and map the accident site, as well as gather any available recorded data for analysis, and interview witnesses and other involved parties.





Mr Mitchell said two of the helicopters have been removed from the sand bar, while authorities will look into the wreckage, how long the helicopters were operating, what was happening in the cabins and how long the pilots were flying.





Queensland Ambulance supervisor Jayney Shearman said another six patients were treated primarily for glass shrapnel wounds.





The helicopter operator said it was rocked by the tragedy, expressing shock and deepest sympathy in a statement.





"We and the entire flying community are devastated by what has happened and our sincere condolences go to all those involved and especially the loved ones and family of the deceased," a spokesperson for Sea World Helicopters said.



Four people were killed and another three passengers were critically injured in the collision. Source: AAP / Dave Hunt As investigations continue, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuka also offered her condolences.





"My deepest sympathies are with each of the families and everyone affected by this terrible accident," she tweeted.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia was shocked by the terrible and tragic incident on the Gold Coast.





"My thoughts are with all those affected, including first responders, and my deepest sympathies are with those who are grieving," he tweeted.



