Indigenous

Less than half of voters back Voice to Parliament proposal, survey suggests

The latest Newspoll survey was the first to present respondents with the exact question that will be on the Voice referendum ballot paper later this year.

The Aboriginal, Torres Strait, and Australian flags on poles

The Voice to Parliament would give Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people more say on policies that effect their lives. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch

Key Points
  • Survey finds 46 per cent of all voters support the Voice to Parliament while 43 per cent are opposed.
  • Women lean more towards the Yes side, while men are more likely to vote against it.
  • Noel Pearson has accused Opposition leader Peter Dutton of promoting a racially-centred argument.
Support for the Indigenous Voice proposal has the backing of fewer than half of all Australian voters, a survey suggests.

The Newspoll conducted for The Australian newspaper and reported on Sunday night shows 46 per cent of all voters support
the Voice to Parliament
while 43 per cent are opposed and 11 per cent don't know.

The survey, of 1,549 voters across the country between 31 May and 3 June, was the first Newspoll to present respondents with the exact question that will be on the ballot paper when the referendum is held this year.

The question
to be put to the Australian people in the referendum is: "A Proposed Law: to alter the constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?"
READ MORE

What happens if the Voice referendum fails? Labor urged to have 'contingency plan'

A survey published in The Australian in April, which was an average of three Newspolls conducted between February and April, put support for constitutional change at 54 per cent with 38 per cent opposed and 8 per cent saying they don't know.

The Newspoll published on Sunday showed women voters mostly in favour of
the Yes side
by 47 per cent compared to 40 per cent against.

Among male voters, 46 per cent were in the No camp while 45 per cent backed the Yes side.

When divided along party lines, 63 per cent of Labor voters were in favour of the Voice and 24 per cent were opposed while 28 per cent of coalition voters were in favour and 64 per cent against.

Prominent Yes campaigner Noel Pearson on Sunday
accused Opposition leader Peter Dutton of pushing a race-based argument
he had promised he would avoid.
Mr Pearson said the Coalition leader had previously assured him he did not take the Voice to be a racial proposition.

Mr Pearson said he was therefore disappointed when Mr Dutton made a speech to parliament in which he said the Voice would "re-racialise" Australia.

"The disappointing thing about the position taken by Peter Dutton is that I met with him two or three times with (former shadow attorney-general) Julian Leeser," the Indigenous campaigner told Sky News.

"At those meetings, Peter was very, very clear in what he said to me. He said, 'I do not agree with the race argument, don't take me to be making a race argument here'."
READ MORE

Is there enough detail on the Voice to Parliament referendum? Key questions answered

Mr Pearson said Mr Dutton was being "duplicitous" in now taking a different position.

"He's come back to make this completely dishonest argument about re-racialising the constitution," he said.

"That is not the position Peter took to me when Julian Leeser was in the room."

Mr Leeser quit the Opposition frontbench
in order to support a Yes campaign for the Voice after the federal Liberal Party decided not to back it.
Share
3 min read
Published 5 June 2023 7:17am
Source: AAP
Available in other languages

Recommended for you

A woman sitting on a couch with a dog and a bright green bird.

Joey's search for fee-free ATMs sometimes means the difference between skipping a meal or not

Australia

A woman smiling

Anne and her family have now caught COVID 14 times. Here's the latest advice

COVID-19

A large seagull painted on a wall, with a skip placed next to it. It looks like the seagull is diving in on the skip.

A couple woke up to find a Banksy mural on their wall. It turned into a 'living nightmare'

World

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese clasp hands in greeting at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on 23 May 2023.

Australia and India have signed a new migration deal. Here's what we know

Immigration

Graphic showing (eft to right) Donald Trump, Anthony Albanese and Joe Biden superimposed over a plummeting stock market board.

A US debt default would be 'like setting off a nuclear weapon'. Here's how it could hit Australia

Politics

A composite image of a street sign reading 'Little India' and a group of men holding the Indian flag

This part of Australia is set to be renamed 'Little India'

Immigration

A man and a woman seated on a bench inside an airport.

Why it will soon cost you more to leave Australia

Australia

A woman with an excited facial expression using her mobile phone.

'Awkward': Why you might want to check your Facebook friend requests

World