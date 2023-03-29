Politics

Liberal MPs forced to apologise after injuring parliament worker during rush to leave

The Speaker of the House of Representatives says he is "disgusted" by a group of Liberal MPs who left a parliamentary staff member injured.

Two men sitting in parliament

Angus Taylor and Andrew Hastie were among the group forced to apologise. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

KEY POINTS:
  • Seven Liberal MPs have been forced to apologise after a parliamentary attendant was hurt on Tuesday.
  • She was hurt as the group hurriedly tried to leave House of Representatives chamber.
  • Speaker Milton Dick says he is 'disgusted' by their behaviour.
Seven coalition MPs have been forced to apologise to parliament and staff for conduct which "disgusted" the House of Representatives Speaker.

Speaker Milton Dick issued a blistering statement to the house on Wednesday morning after MPs pushed their way out of the chamber during a vote on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened after the Speaker had directed attendants to lock the doors of the chamber to allow a vote to take place.

But after he had issued the direction, several MPs continued to make their way out of the chamber.
Man in suit sitting in the Speaker's chair.
Speaker Milton Dick described behaviour as 'disgusting'. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch
The Speaker said MPs physically pushed their way past an attendant which caused her to get stuck in the doorframe and injure her arm.

"I'm particularly disgusted by this behaviour and I will not tolerate it," Mr Dick said.

"For a staff member of this place to be treated in this way, when they are simply doing their job, is disrespectful and a very serious matter."
Man in suit.
Dan Tehan also apologised. Source: AAP
Frontbench coalition MPs Angus Taylor, Dan Tehan, Andrew Hastie and Ted O'Brien fronted the house to apologise for leaving the chamber after the Speaker's directive.

Backbenchers Llew O'Brien, Zoe McKenzie and Sam Birrell also offered their apologies.

Mr Dick said Australians expected their elected representatives to maintain the highest standards of conduct and behaviour.

He understood MPs had busy schedule, but no one was too busy to ensure the safety of staff.

"I'm committed to ensuring that this building and this chamber is a safe and respectful place of work for all," he said.
2 min read
Published 29 March 2023 12:10pm
Updated an hour ago 12:13pm
Source: AAP
