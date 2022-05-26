Liberal Party's boat turnback announcement a 'disgraceful act': Anthony Albanese

The politicisation of an asylum seeker boat by the former Coalition government will be subject to an inquiry, the prime minister says.





Australian border authorities revealed the asylum seeker boat had been turned back the previous week, on election day.





Text messages to voters about the boat's interception were also sent out by the Liberal Party.



The text had read: "BREAKING: Australian Border Force has intercepted an illegal boat trying to reach Australia. Keep our borders secure by voting Liberal today. https://vote.liberal.org.au ".





The controversial announcement during the election caretaker period followed a request from former prime minister Scott Morrison's office to publicly release details of the Border Force operation before it was completed, the ABC reported on Friday.





The move was an "entire abuse of proper processes" and normal protocols for the publication of boat interceptions were not followed, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.





"This statement was made so it could facilitate the sending of ... potentially many millions of text messages to voters in a last-minute scare campaign," he told ABC radio on Friday.





"A disgraceful act from a government which was prepared to politicise everything but solve nothing."





The prime minister has asked the Department of Home Affairs to investigate the decisions that led to the statement being released on election day.



Labor closes in on majority

Three tight races will determine the size of Labor's majority in parliament as vote counting continues following the federal election.





On Friday morning, the Australian Electoral Commission had Labor ahead in the count with 75 seats to the Coalition's 59, the Greens with three seats, and 12 on the crossbench.





The seats of Macnamara and Brisbane are without a two-candidate preferred count.





In Brisbane, Labor's Madonna Jarrett is holding on to her primary vote lead over the Greens, placing her in a strong position to take the seat from Liberal MP Trevor Evans.





She is 672 votes ahead of Greens candidate Stephen Bates.



In the Victorian seat of Macnamara, Labor MP Josh Burns is in the primary vote lead on 32.2 per cent.





But his fate will be determined by the race between Liberal candidate Colleen Harkin (29.5 per cent) and the Greens' Steph Hodgins-May (29.4 per cent).





Ms Harkin is currently 102 primary votes ahead of Ms Hodgins-May.





Liberal candidate Andrew Constance is 286 votes ahead of sitting Labor MP Fiona Phillips in the NSW electorate of Gilmore, with postal votes slightly favouring Mr Constance.





No seats have been formally declared.



Darren Chester to challenge Barnaby Joyce for Nationals leadership

Former veterans affairs minister Darren Chester has confirmed he will challenge Barnaby Joyce for the Nationals leadership when the party meets in Canberra.





"We need to be honest with each other in the party room and take some responsibility for the Liberal losses in the city," the MP for Gippsland told The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age late on Thursday.





"How we develop our policies, deliver our message, and work with our Coalition partners in the future will determine whether we can return to government and deliver for regional communities."



Nationals MP Anne Webster has publicly declared her bid for the deputy leadership.





Mr Chester and Dr Webster's declarations came ahead of the Nationals' meeting in Canberra on Monday to spill the positions of leader, held by Mr Joyce, and David Littleproud's deputy role.





Former leader Michael McCormack and Mr Littleproud are also understood to be interested in the top job.





Mr Joyce has said he would nominate even if there was a challenge, noting his party had held all of its seats at the poll.



