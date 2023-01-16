Liberal Senator Jim Molan dies aged 72 after cancer battle

Colleagues and family members have paid tribute to an "incredible family man" and "patriot", after Liberal Senator and war veteran Jim Molan died following a battle with cancer.





In a statement on Tuesday morning, Mr Molan’s family announced with "profound sadness" he had passed away peacefully on Monday at the age of 72.





"He was many things - a soldier, a pilot, an author, a volunteer firefighter, and a senator. Most of all, he was an adored husband, father, grandfather, and brother," it read.





"Our loss is immeasurable, but we are comforted in our memories of a full life courageously lived, devoted to family and in service of the country he loved."





Mr Molan had fought an aggressive form of prostate cancer since his diagnosis in early 2021.



Responding to the news, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Mr Molan lived a life of “service to our country”.





“He was a man of principle and a politician of conviction. My condolences to his loved ones, colleagues and friends,” he said on Twitter.





Liberal leader Peter Dutton offered his condolences, describing his late colleague as “an honourable man” and “incredible family man”.





“Whether it was on the battlefield, in the political arena, or on the media stage, Jim was admired for his discernment, leadership and unfailingly courteous manner,” he said in a statement.





"Whether you knew Jim or met him for the first time, he drew you in immediately with his warm and captivating quality. In turn, you always had Jim’s undivided attention. He always displayed generosity to the views of others, even those with whom he disagreed.”



Peter Dutton has paid tribute to an "incredible family man" Source: AAP / Jono Searle Coalition Senate leader Simon Birmingham said Australia had “lost a true patriot and serviceman who demonstrated unwavering dedication to the safety and security of our nation”.





“A man of principle, who was willing to make sacrifices for his beliefs, Jim embodied the best of service to nation,” he said in a statement.





“Jim’s death will be felt with great sadness by all his colleagues who all valued his abiding commitment to Australia, his diligence as part of our Liberal Senate team and his thoughtful friendship.”



Mr Molan is survived by his wife Anne, his four children, and five grandchildren.





The Iraq War veteran first entered the Senate in late 2017 but, after a contentious battle over pre-selection, he was unsuccessful in his re-election attempts at the 2019 election.





He did re-enter parliament later that year, when he was selected to fill a casual vacancy left by the departing Arthur Sinodinos.





The Liberal Party will select someone to replace Mr Molan for the remainder of his term.





This is a developing story and this article will be updated.



