Liberals vow a 'complete reset' after bruising Victorian election defeat

Key Points Opposition immigration spokesman Dan Tehan said the results for the Liberals were disappointing.

Labor is on track to win at least 49 seats in the 88-seat lower house.

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said the third election victory in a row for Premier Daniel Andrews was an extraordinary achievement.

Federal Liberal MPs have pledged the party will learn lessons from the defeat at the Victorian state election.





Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews won a third term following Saturday's poll, with Labor on track to win at least 49 seats in the 88-seat lower house.





Opposition immigration spokesman Dan Tehan said the results for the Liberals were disappointing.



"What we need to do is to make sure that we learn the lessons of this defeat; they're happening far too often in Victoria," he told Sky News on Sunday.





"We've got to be able to broaden the electoral map, we've got to win seats right across Victoria, and we've got to make sure that we focus on what we need to do to win elections."





While the Liberals managed to win back some seats, they could not make enough inroads to form a government.



'We need a complete reset'

Mr Tehan said it was critical the party take heed of the message the electorate sent on Saturday.





"We need a complete reset in what we're doing, because if we keep reviewing and keep doing the same thing over and over again, in four years time, we're going to be in exactly the same situation."





Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said the third election victory in a row for Premier Daniel Andrews was an extraordinary achievement.





"This election result is a vindication of Daniel Andrews' approach to government and his extraordinary personal qualities," he told ABC Radio on Sunday.





"The election has to be seen as a repudiation of a Victorian Liberal brand that has become ugly and cynical, and that has obvious wider implications."



Labor did suffer swings against it in Melbourne's western suburbs, but the party managed to pick up additional seats.





Mr Giles said there were lessons from the Victorian election for federal counterparts.





"We've got to govern for all Australians and leave no one behind, which is exactly how the prime minister has conducted himself from day one."





However, federal Nationals leader David Littleproud said the Victorian branch of the party bucked the trend experienced by the coalition at the election.





The junior coalition party picked up seats from independents and Labor.





"It is the result of the common sense approach the Nationals took to the election," Mr Littleproud said.



READ MORE Daniel Andrews offers personal apology after damning report finds 33 Victorians died due to triple-0 delays

"The result is also due to the fact our candidates are heavily involved in their local communities and worked incredibly hard, with grassroots campaigns."





Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth said the election win for Labor was a stamp of approval for positive plans.





"Certainly, I think the implications federally is that there is a good partnership between the federal government and the Dan Andrews Labor government," she said on Sky News.





Opposition finance spokeswoman Jane Hume said there were some green shoots for the party in candidates who had picked up seats.





She said the party needed to focus on selecting more female candidates.



