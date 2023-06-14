Politics

Lidia Thorpe withdraws sexual assault claim against Liberal senator

Senator Lidia Thorpe has withdrawn a sexual assault allegation she made against another senator under parliamentary privilege.

Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe made the claim in the Senate chamber. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

KEY POINTS:
  • Lidia Thorpe has withdrawn comments alleging sexual assault by senator David Van.
  • Senator Thorpe made the allegation under parliamentary privilege.
  • Liberal senator David Van “utterly” rejected claims.
Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe has withdrawn comments she made in the Senate earlier on Wednesday when she alleged that another senator had sexually assaulted her.

Senator David Van had “utterly” rejected the allegation made by Senator Thorpe, and said his lawyers had contacted her over the claim.

Senator Thorpe made the claim in the Senate chamber on Wednesday, as politicians debated the handling of former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins’ rape allegation.

Senator Van immediately rejected the allegation, before releasing a separate statement on Wednesday evening.

"Senator Thorpe made unfounded and completely untrue allegations against me that I immediately and unequivocally denied and continue to deny," the statement said.

"These outrageous and reprehensible comments were made by Senator Thorpe using parliamentary privilege in the most malicious and despicable way.

"My lawyers have written to her already making my position clear in the strongest possible terms."
Senator David Van flatly rejected the allegation. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas
Earlier, using parliamentary privilege - which prevents politicians from being sued for defamation for comments made in the chamber - the independent interrupted Senator Van as he urged politicians to focus on “setting the standard for all Australians”.

“I’m feeling really uncomfortable when a perpetrator is speaking about violence,” she said.

Asked to withdraw the comment, she responded: “I can’t”.

“This person harassed me, sexually assaulted me, and the prime minister had to remove him from his office,” she said.

“And to have him talking about this today is an absolute disgrace on the whole party.”

Senator Van flatly denied the allegations, which he labelled “a lie”.

“I utterly reject that statement, that disgusting statement, outright. It is just a lie … it's just not true,” he said.

Senator Van had been speaking about criticism of former defence minister Linda Reynolds, over her response to Ms Higgins’ rape allegation.

Following the release of Senator Van's statement, Senator Thorpe spoke in the Chamber once more.

"Earlier today, I made some comments in relation to another senator," she said.

"The deputy president referred the matter to you and you requested me to withdraw those remarks in order to comply with the parliamentary standing orders.

"I withdraw those remarks for the information of the Senate."

Senator Thorpe said she would make a further statement on the matter on Thursday.
3 min read
Published 14 June 2023 5:13pm
Updated an hour ago 10:20pm
By Finn McHugh, Aleisha Orr
Source: SBS News

