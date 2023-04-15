Australia

Linda Burney's staff helped woman who later died after alleged stabbing in Darwin

A woman has died in hospital in Darwin after an alleged stabbing near a hotel where Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney was staying.

Linda Burney holding two folders while walking.

Linda Burney said her staff were among those who provided assistance to the woman when she fled her alleged attacker into the hotel where the Indigenous Australians minister was staying. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

Key Points
  • A woman has died after allegedly being stabbed outside a Darwin hotel.
  • Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney was staying at the hotel at the time.
  • Ms Burney's staff provided assistance to the woman.
A woman has died after allegedly being stabbed by a man outside a hotel in the centre of Darwin where Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney was staying.

Ms Burney, who was staying at the Doubletree Hilton, said in a statement on Saturday that the woman sought refuge in the hotel after fleeing her attacker.

"The woman came into the hotel to seek help," Ms Burney said.

"Together with staff from the hotel, members of my staff provided assistance to the woman, and I comforted members of her family."

Ms Burney said her "heartfelt condolences go out to the woman's family and her loved ones."

Police and paramedics were called to the scene just before 6pm on Friday after the injured woman entered the hotel seeking help.

She was taken to Royal Darwin Hospital with life-threatening injuries and died a short time later, police said.

A man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

A crime scene has been declared and a section of the Esplanade remains closed while police continue to investigate.

In a separate incident overnight, a 22-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing two people following an argument in the underground carpark of the Casuarina Shopping Centre.

Paramedics treated a 41-year-old man at the scene for injuries to his leg and a 29-year-old woman was taken to Royal Darwin Hospital suffering non-life threatening injuries to her back.

The 22-year-old woman remains in custody.
2 min read
Published 15 April 2023 6:15pm
Source: AAP, SBS
Crime

