Lisa had to have a hysterecomy at 35. She says it was due to this contraceptive

Key Points A class action lawsuit is beginning against Bayer's Essure contraceptive device.

Lawyers from Slater and Gordon say the device left women in severe pain and damaged their health.

Lawyers also allege Bayer failed to warn women of the risks associated with the product.

Contraceptive implants are common around Australia, but for Tasmanian woman Lisa Garner, it led to serious pain and medical complications.





Ms Garner says she experienced symptoms including haemorrhage-like menstrual bleeding, severe pelvic and abdominal pain, and depression after an Essure device was implanted inside her.





She underwent a hysterectomy at age 35 to have the device removed, putting her into early menopause.





Ms Garner is now part of a class action trial against the Essure device.





"I am angry on behalf of every woman around the world who has had this device inserted without it being properly investigated, and the harm it has caused us," she said.



READ MORE Australian women join Essure birth control class action

What is the Essure device?

Essure is a spring-loaded metal spiral device, which, following insertion into a woman's fallopian tubes, was designed to cut into the soft tissue of the inner walls.





This was intended to trigger an inflammatory response to promote the formation of scar tissue around the device, anchoring it in place and blocking the passage of sperm and egg to prevent pregnancy.



What is the lawsuit about?

The class action against the Essure device, which allegedly left women in severe pain, will begin in Victoria's Supreme Court on Tuesday.





Law firm Slater and Gordon claims the devices sold by Bayer also damaged their clients' health.





It additionally alleges the company failed to warn women of the risks associated with the product.



The class action trial, expected to run 12 weeks, will begin on Tuesday against Bayer and its associated entities who manufactured and distributed the Essure device in Australia between 1997 and 2017.





"Australian group members are frustrated that litigation in the US settled for very large sums of money, for the same device, while no settlement has occurred in the Australian proceeding," Slater and Gordon Class Actions Senior Associate Kylie Trounson said.





"A large multinational entity like Bayer is of course entitled at law to defend litigation in Australia and elsewhere as it sees fit, however it is not just our clients who are impacted by the need to go to trial.





"There are also enormous costs to the taxpayer in respect of court resources being expended on this trial, which is expected to run for three months."



How many women are involved?

Slater and Gordon say they represent 1000 women who are part of the class action.





The Washington Post reported in 2017 that Bayer had sold at least 750,000 Essure devices globally before taking them off the market that year, citing a commercial decision.



In August 2020, the company agreed to pay $US1.6 billion ($A2.5 billion) to settle cases with up to 39,000 American women but without admitting wrongdoing or liability.





A Bayer spokeswoman reportedly told the Sydney Morning Herald last November the company stood behind the product's safety and efficacy.



