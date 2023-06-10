Lisa Wilkinson says leaked remarks 'taken out of context' in apology to Jacinta Price

KEY POINTS Journalist Lisa Wilkinson has apologised to Senator Jacinta Prince in the wake of a leaked audio clip.

Senator Price labelled the comments "derogatory and racist".

This story contains allegations of sexual assault and may be distressing to some readers.





Lisa Wilkinson has apologised to Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price over an audio clip that emerged during the week of her seemingly joking about the pronunciation of the senator's name.





"The conversation was private and not intended to appear as it has out of context and in the public arena," Wilkinson said in a statement published by several media outlets.





"I sincerely apologise to Senator Price for any offence I may have caused."





The audio was recorded at a meeting between Wilkinson and Brittany Higgins , along with her partner David Sharaz and a producer, Angus Llewellyn, the Guardian reported.





Wilkinson said the Coalition had "preselected over 20 new and wonderfully diverse and strong female candidates like, and what's her name, Nam … Nampinjumba? … She's an Indigenous woman."



Senator Jacinta Price said the comments were "derogatory and racist". Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas Ms Higgins would later appear in an interview with Wilkinson on The Project in which she claimed to have been raped at Parliament House, where she worked for then-defence minister Linda Reynolds as a staffer.





The accused was later named as Bruce Lehrmann, who has always denied Ms Higgins' allegation.





Wilkinson said in her statement the real nature of their conversation was about the need for real, genuine change regarding the role of women in the Liberal Party.





Network 10, which airs The Project, apologised on Friday after Senator Price told Sydney's 2GB radio the comments were "derogatory and racist".





“I would absolutely expect an apology from the Ten Network, from Lisa Wilkinson herself. That would be the decent thing to do," Senator Price told 2GB.



Brittany Higgins (left) and Lisa Wilkinson (centre) pictured in 2022. The audio was recorded at a meeting between Wilkinson and Ms Higgins, along with her partner David Sharaz and a producer at The Project, Angus Llewellyn. Source: AAP / Bianca De Marchi Network 10 said there was "no justifiable reason" for an unidentified source to have leaked the private five-hour conversation and that no comment had been sought from those involved prior to publication.





“Network 10 was subpoenaed to provide confidential documents and audio recordings to the DPP and Bruce Lehrmann’s legal team during the criminal case brought against Mr Lehrmann,” it said in a statement.





“With the criminal proceedings now concluded, there is no justifiable reason for this material to be made public. Network 10 regrets any distress caused by the unauthorised publication of these intended private conversations.”



