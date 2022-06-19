World

Lithuanian bishops call for same-sex civil partnership bill to be scrapped

The bishops are urging politicians to vote against a draft bill to legalise same-sex partnerships in Lithuania, arguing they could be "a Trojan Horse" leading to civil marriage.

A woman dressed in a top hat and suit and another wearing a wedding dress, veil, and beard participate in the Baltic Pride Parade in Vilnius, Lithuania

An opinion poll in April last year found 70 per cent of adult Lithuanians oppose same-sex partnerships.

Lithuanian bishops have called on politicians to vote down proposed same-sex partnership legislation,
quoting words used by Pope Francis
to argue that civil unions distort the concept of marriage and family.

Lithuania's parliament last month voted to accept for further debate a draft bill legalising same-sex civil partnerships, after voting down a similar bill in May 2021.

In a pastoral letter to the faithful, the Lithuanian Bishops Conference - a body which unites the country's bishops - quoted a 2016 treatise by Pope Francis which states "de facto unions or unions of the same sex cannot simply be equated with marriage".
"The draft law on civil unions essentially proposes what Pope Francis urges us not to do - to equate de facto unions and same-sex unions with marriage. We cannot support this bill, which distorts and devalues the concepts of marriage and the family," the bishops wrote.

The bishops said civil partnership could be "a Trojan Horse" leading to civil marriage.

The letter did not touch on
Pope Francis' 2020 declaration
that gays should be protected by civil union laws.

An April 2021 opinion poll found 70 per cent of adult Lithuanians oppose same-sex partnerships.

Three-quarters of Lithuania's 2.8 million population identify as Roman Catholics, and several parliamentarians called homosexuality a "sin" during the debate before the vote on taking the bill up for further readings.
In a nod to critics, the same-sex bill in the parliament no longer defines partnerships as an "emotional connection" or allows partners to assume a common surname.

"The law could better defend human dignity, but support was needed and this (wording) was the lowest threshold possible," said Gabrielius Landsbergis, head of the ruling Homeland Union party.

Lithuanian bishops have thrown their weight behind an alternative bill, also under consideration in the parliament, that would allow a group of people to declare a "close connection" and be given additional rights.
