Lizzo shared her People’s Choice Award with 17 activists. Who are they?

Highlights Lizzo shared the stage with 17 activists after being announced as the People's Champion at the People's Choice Awards.

The US singer told the audience she wanted to use her platform to "amplify marginalised voices".

The "People's Champion" called on the audience to follow and support the activists.

American singer-songwriter Lizzo proved why she was the “People’s Champion” with a heartfelt acceptance speech at the People’s Choice Awards 2022.





Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, was announced as the winner of the award as part of her impact on music and television, but also her activism in diversity and inclusion.





The 34-year-old was presented with the award by her mother, but when she took to the stage to accept it, Lizzo used her platform and acceptance speech to prove why she was the “People’s Champion”.





“Ever since the beginning of my career, I've used my platform to amplify marginalised voices.” she said, before telling the audience she wanted to share in the honour of her award.



Lizzo - a Grammy and Emmy winner - was applauded loudly as she welcomed 17 activists to join her onstage.





Among the activists were Yasmine Aker, an Iraninan-American actress and activist who is using her platform to shed light on the on-going protests that followed the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran .





Tamika Palmer is another activist Lizzo applauded. She is the mother of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead by police and whose death sparked protests in the US as a part of the Black Lives Matter movement.



Ms Palmer continues to advocate and seek justice for her daughter through The Breonna Taylor Foundation.





Other activists Lizzo "shared" her award with include: Mari Copeny, Shirley Raines, Yasmine Aker, Emiliana Guereca, Esther Young Lim, Felicia 'Fe" Montes, Jayla Rose Sullivan, Kara Roselle Smith, Maggie Mireles, Amelia Bonow, Odilia Romero, Rabbi Tarlan Rabizadeh, Sahar Pirzada, Chandi Moore, Crystal Echo Hawk and Reshma Saujani.



Power will always be to the people. Lizzo

For the remainder of her speech, Lizzo introduced each activist and highlighted the work they were doing to better their communities.





"Power will always be to the people," Lizzo said as she ended her speech, calling on the audience to follow and support the activists.





Now in its 48th year, the People's Choice Awards recognise people involved in entertainment across movies, television, music and pop culture.



