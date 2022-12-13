Locked out of Sydney: Climate activist 'Violet' Coco's bail conditions as she appeals jail sentence

KEY POINTS "Violet" Coco was given a jail sentence for her role in a climate change protest that led to traffic disruptions.

She has been released on bail pending an appeal.

She will have to report to police every week and surrender any travel documents.

A Sydney climate protester who was jailed for blocking peak-hour traffic on the Harbour Bridge has been released on bail pending an appeal.





Deanna "Violet" Maree Coco was handed a 15-month sentence in December for her role in a protest which led to morning peak-hour traffic disruptions in April.





The 32-year-old was part of a two-car convoy that obstructed traffic on the bridge to raise awareness for climate change.





The Crown opposed bail on Tuesday at Sydney's Downing Centre District Court citing concerns the climate activist would fail to appear in court and endangered community safety.





Prosecutors had also pressed for curfews should the activist be subject to a conditional release.



Human rights groups have labelled the protester's jail sentence vindictive legal action that restricted the right to peaceful protest. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI Judge Timothy Gartelmann rejected the Crown's arguments saying a surety payment and the fact that she had not breached her previous bail conditions mitigated the concerns as he granted her bail.





Ms Coco will be required to reside at a nominated address until 29 December and cannot go within a kilometre of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.





Once she returns to Lismore, the activist will not be permitted to enter the Greater Sydney region unless to attend court.





She will have to report to police every week and surrender any travel documents.





The 32-year-old was sentenced to a non-parole period of eight months, expiring on 31 July, 2023, for breaching traffic laws by blocking traffic, possessing a flare in a public place and resisting police orders.



READ MORE Why was climate activist Violet Coco given a jail sentence and what are the laws against protesting?

Ms Coco was also fined $2,500 for lighting the flare atop a truck parked on the bridge.





Human rights groups have labelled the protester's jail sentence vindictive legal action that restricted the right to peaceful protest.





Her conviction came after the NSW government passed laws to punish disruptive climate protests earlier in the year, with activists facing fines of up to $22,000 and two years in prison.



