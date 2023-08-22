Health

'Luckiest man I know right now': singer John Farnham shares major health update

John Farnham thanked Australians for their support, announcing he is cancer-free 12 months on from a lengthy surgery to remove a mouth tumour.

A man in a three-piece suit holding a microphone

John Farnham performing in 2020. The Australian music legend says he is cancer-free 12 months on from a major surgery. Source: AAP / Joel Carrett

Key Points
  • Legendary Australian singer John Farnham said he is cancer-free, 12 months on from a surgery to remove mouth cancer.
  • Farnham thanked fans for their support.
  • The 74-year-old said he would mark the special day by eating pizza.
Legendary Australian singer John Farnham said he is cancer-free, 12 months on from a marathon surgery to remove mouth cancer.

Farnham thanked fans for their support and said he was “the luckiest man I know right now”.

“Last month, John was formally given confirmation by his medical team that he is ‘all clear’ of cancer,” Wednesday’s statement said.

The 74-year-old Farnham underwent an 12-hour surgery to remove a cancerous tumour from his mouth and part of his jaw, and then reconstruct it.
READ MORE

'Long road of recovery': John Farnham's family say mouth tumour successfully removed after marathon surgery

“It’s only now that I can start to appreciate and comprehend, for myself, how many messages of love and support have been sent to me over the past year," he said in a statement.

"I don’t know what to say, other than thank you so very much. It honestly means the world to me. Thank you to everyone who took the time to write and send a message.

“Today is a special day. And I’m going to mark it by having a pizza – because I can! I can’t wait to see what might be next on the menu. Bring on 2024.”
A man in a white shirt and brown leather jacket sitting at a table
John Farnham is one of Australia's most celebrated entertainers. Source: Getty / Impressions
The singer has been in and out of rehabilitation care, including eight weeks of radiation treatment, as well as surgery following complications.

“It’s been a year since my first surgery and to be honest I’ve lost count as to how many other procedures there’s been since then,” Farnham said.

“I’m sure someone’s kept track of them all – let’s just say, there’s been a few. But, I’m home now and I’m a very grateful and happy man. I’m sitting here in my living room lapping up the attention from my beautiful wife, Jill, my boys Rob and James and my mini Schnauzer, Edmund."
READ MORE

John Farnham slams use of 'You're the Voice' at Melbourne lockdown protests

The Farnham family also thanked medical professionals and "everyone across Australia" for sending supportive messages to the You're the Voice singer.

Farnham was born in 1949 in Dagenham, England. He migrated to Australia aged 10 with his family, who settled in Melbourne.

He is the only Australian artist to have a number-one record in five consecutive decades. He has also won 19 ARIA Awards and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2003.

In 1987 he was named Australian of the Year, and in 1996 he was awarded an Officer of the Order of Australia.
Share
3 min read
Published 23 August 2023 8:29am
Updated an hour ago 10:10am
By Madeleine Wedesweiler
Source: SBS News

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

Tony Gustavsson hugs Sam Kerr on the field. There are two England players to their left.

Sam Kerr pays tribute to 'amazing' teammates and fans after heartbreaking loss to England

Sport

Mary Fowler and Sam Kerr of Australia celebrate with teammates after Cortnee Vine of Australia kicked a successful penalty goal to defeat France

Australia through to Women's World Cup semifinals after historic win over France

Sport

A jogger runs past Bathers Pavillion in Balmoral, Sydney

The 10,000 steps a day idea was made up by a clock company. How many should you take?

Health

A row of 4 women in yello football shirts crounchng in front of a row of 5 women in yellow football shirts, with one in purple in the centre.

Who is in the Matildas squad? The stories behind Australia's Women's World Cup heroes

Sport

Three rows of women in yellow and green football uniforms

What's a Matilda, and how did it become the Australian women's football team name?

Australia

A sign out the front of property that reads “For Lease“.

How bad do Australians have it? Our rental laws versus the world's

Australia

A plane on the tarmac.

Man whose alleged threat forced flight turnback refuses to leave cell to face court

Australia

An Australian white ibis carries a branch.

Man who killed and attempted to cook an ibis sentenced to prison

Australia