World

Lula vows to fight for the poor and stop Amazon deforestation as he is sworn in as Brazil president

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been sworn in as Brazil's president in Brasilia, assuming office for the third time.

A man with a raised fist

Brazil's President-elect Lula da Silva gestures at supporters on his way to the National Congress for his inauguration ceremony, in Brasilia, on 1 January, 2023. Source: Getty / CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office Sunday for a third term as Brazil's president, vowing to fight for the poor and the environment and "rebuild the country" after far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro's divisive administration.

The 77-year-old veteran leftist, who previously led Brazil from 2003 to 2010, took the oath of office before Congress, capping a remarkable political comeback for the metalworker-turned-president less than five years after he was jailed on controversial, since-quashed corruption charges.
Giving a blistering overview of the past four years under Mr Bolsonaro — who snubbed the ceremony, in a break with tradition — Mr da Silva, widely known as Lula, said his government would work to undo a legacy of economic decline, funding cuts in health, education and science, and the "stupidity" of plundering the nation's resources for private gain.

"Upon these terrible ruins, I pledge to rebuild the country together with the Brazilian people," he said, vowing to fight to improve life for poor Brazilians, work toward racial and gender equality, and achieve zero deforestation in the Amazon rainforest, where destruction surged under Mr Bolsonaro.

"The mandate we received, in the face of opponents inspired by fascism, will be defended through our democratic constitution. We will respond to hate with love, to lies with the truth, to terrorism and violence with the law."
READ MORE

Brazil’s ‘tropical Trump’ has been ousted, but is it too late to save the Amazon rainforest?

The charismatic but controversial Lula arrived for the ceremony in a black convertible Rolls-Royce, accompanied by First Lady Rosangela "Janja" da Silva and Vice President Geraldo Alckmin.

Tens of thousands of red-clad supporters cheered loudly as their motorcade slowly rolled down Brasilia's Esplanade of Ministries, escorted by dozens of bodyguards.

Security was exceptionally tight for the ceremony, with some 8,000 police deployed, after a Bolsonaro supporter was arrested last week for planting a tanker truck rigged with explosives near the capital's airport, a plot he said aimed to "sow chaos" in the South American country.

Police said they arrested another man Sunday who tried to enter the secured inaugural ceremony area carrying a knife and fireworks.
READ MORE

The Amazon has lost an 'irreversible' amount of vegetation, roughly the size of NT, in 36 years

It is the first time since the end of Brazil's 1965-1985 military dictatorship that an incoming leader has not received the yellow-and-green presidential sash from his predecessor.

Mr Bolsonaro left Brazil for the US state of Florida on Friday.

The snub hardly dampened the party spirit for Lula and the throngs of people who turned out for the New Year's Day ceremony and a massive celebration concert featuring acts ranging from samba legend Martinho da Vila to drag queen Pabllo Vittar.
Lula faces numerous urgent challenges in the Latin American giant, which looks little like the commodities-fueled dynamo he led in the 2000s.

They include rebooting economic growth, curbing rampant destruction of the Amazon rainforest and delivering on his ambitious agenda to fight poverty and inequality.

In a sign of how polarised the country remains, far-right hardliners have been protesting outside army bases ever since Lula's narrow runoff win on 30 October, calling for a military intervention to keep him from taking power.
Share
3 min read
Published 2 January 2023 at 6:57am
Source: AFP

Recommended for you

Why is everybody talking about nepo babies?

Life

Five Australian visa opportunities for 2023

Immigration

Why the world's smartest people will move to Canada over Australia

Immigration

Why this mum doesn't buy her children Christmas presents

Australia

These two women travelled to every country in the world but kept one thing secret

Life

Why this World Cup team is waving a flag that isn’t its own

World

Fast-track visas for people to move to Australia with their job could soon be a reality

Immigration

China allegedly had two secret police stations in Australia. What do we know about them?

World