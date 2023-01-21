World

Lunar New Year celebrations under way around the world, but COVID-19 grief lingers in China

As communities around the world mark Lunar New Year, residents in Wuhan are celebrating the start of the new year with fireworks, flowers and offerings to loved ones lost to COVID-19.

A woman takes a picture of a man dressed in a lion's costume.

A woman takes a picture of a lion dance during the Lunar New Year celebrations in Bangkok's Chinatown. Source: AAP / Sipa USA

, people around the world are ushering in the New Year according to the traditional lunar-solar calendar, as the Year of the Rabbit and the Year of the Cat begins.

While celebrations of the Lunar New Year can be traced back in Chinese history - as early as the period of legendary Chinese ruler Emperor Yao (2356-2255 BC) - this annual festival is now marked by more than a quarter of the world's population from different cultural backgrounds.
Although different cultures share the same New Year's Day, people around the world mark the occasion very differently with distinctive traditional practices.

In China, anxiety and loss persist after the recent spike in COVID-19 infections while officials attempt to paint a brighter picture of the health situation.
A giant puppet stands with a flag.
Members of the Jin Wu Koon dance troupe perform an acrobatic dance during Lunar New Year Celebrations in Sydney on Saturday, 21 January 2023. Source: AAP / STEVEN SAPHORE

The Year of the Rabbit or the Year of the Cat?

In Chinese mythology, the rabbit — the fourth of the 12 signs of the zodiac — stands for harmony and longevity.

In China, the Year of the Rabbit started at midnight on Saturday.
Vietnamese communities celebrate the Year of the Cat rather than the Rabbit

According to the twelve zodiac signs in Vietnamese culture, 2023 is the Year of the Cat, rather than the Rabbit. The first day of the Lunar New Year is called Tết Nguyên Đán.

First new year without COVID-19 restrictions in China

This is the first New Year celebration since China's government lifted the country's strict coronavirus measures, allowing millions of families to reunite in person this weekend for the first time in three years.

Authorities expect nearly two billion passenger trips during the total 40-day travel season, which is still about 70 per cent of the pre-pandemic travel volume.
A woman lights a candle as lots of other people pray.
People pray at the Chinese temple during the Lunar New Year celebrations in Bangkok's Chinatown. Source: AAP / Sipa USA
But despite the festive mood in the country, the New Year celebration is again overshadowed by the pandemic.

While the coronavirus situation in major cities like Beijing and Shanghai has already largely returned to normal after December's swell in infections, the test of endurance in the provinces is yet to come.

Local health care in these areas is only very rudimentary, and modern hospitals are often several hours away by car.
Rural areas are also home to mainly older population groups who have so far received inadequate vaccination protection: according to state media, 25 per cent of people over 60 are unvaccinated.

Three years after a once-mysterious virus plunged the Chinese city of Wuhan into a terrifying lockdown, residents are celebrating the new year with fireworks, flowers and offerings to the loved ones they have lost to COVID-19.

But while many stocked up Saturday on colourful blooms at the bustling flower market to welcome the new year and enjoy the Spring Festival, others had a more sombre reason: to mourn loved ones lost in the most recent wave of cases.
SPRING FESTIVAL DECORATION WUHAN
People select decorations in Wuhan City in central China's Hubei Province for the festivities. Source: AAP / AP
"I have friends and family who passed away during this time," a 54-year-old who would only give his surname, Zhang, said as he clutched a bunch of chrysanthemums, which symbolise grief in Chinese culture.

He explained that the New Year's custom in Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital, is to visit the homes of people who recently died to give flowers and burn incense as an offering.

At the stroke of midnight, many residents did just that, as street vendors did a brisk business of selling chrysanthemums and other offerings into the early hours of Sunday.
People celebrate Chinese new year in Myanmar
Myanmar military chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing (centre right) and other officials watch the lion dance performance in Yangon, Myanmar, on 21 January 2023. Source: AAP / EPA
At the same time, fireworks and sparklers popped and glittered in the darkness, despite a ban in place.

The Beijing government lifted its stringent zero-COVID-19 policy in December, but a surge in infections has since ripped through the country, killing thousands.
Wuhan, a metropolis on the banks of the Yangtze River now synonymous with COVID-19, reported the first cases in late 2019 of what was then an unidentified killer virus.

Authorities imposed a strict shutdown just two days before the Year of the Rat in late January 2020 to stop the spread of the virus.

Deprived of New Year's Eve festivities, its 11 million inhabitants were cut off from the world for 76 days while Wuhan became the epicentre of an epidemic that inexorably became global.
4 min read
Published 22 January 2023 at 7:46am, updated an hour ago at 9:38am
Source: AAP, AFP, SBS

