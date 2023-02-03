Macarena lost her hair during cancer treatment. Here's how she's supporting others

Macarena Erbs has just turned 40 and is among thousands of Australians to survive breast cancer , after undergoing radical surgery and treatment.





“Remembering it, sometimes I get a bit emotional,” she says wiping tears from her eyes. “I will say that was the toughest time of my life.”





The past two years weren’t easy for the qualified industrial engineer. After finding a small pea-sized lump and getting a routine mammogram, in December 2020 Macarena was diagnosed with aggressive HER2-positive breast cancer.





“That very tiny little lump grew within weeks to the size of a potato,” she says. “It was growing fast, really fast.”





What followed was invasive surgery, radiotherapy, and six brutal months of chemotherapy.



Macarena Erbs during her treatment for breast cancer. Credit: Supplied Macarena Erbs. “The chemotherapy was extremely tough and really dragged me down. I had to be very strong. I didn't have my family here, so it took a lot of determination to be able to finish it,” she says.





Macarena left her homeland Chile in 2015 and arrived in Melbourne after travelling through Europe and Asia to study for a business degree.





She is among around 20,000 mainly women in Australia who are diagnosed with breast cancer each year. It is the second most common cancer, after prostate cancer.



In fact, Australians have around a one in 15 (6.7 per cent) chance of being diagnosed with breast cancer by the age of 85.





Despite vast improvements in the five-year survival rate, to 92 per cent, more than 3,000 Australians still die of breast cancer each year.



Macarena Erbs faced six months of chemotherapy. Credit: Supplied Macarena Erbs. By the time Macarena was diagnosed, her cancer had spread from her breast to the lymph nodes under her right arm, and doctors warned that without immediate treatment it would likely be fatal.





The cancer treatment saved her life, but it had many side effects.





“You lose so much energy and you become a new person, a different person,” she says.





Macarena’s chemotherapy treatment also forced other adjustments.





“I asked the doctor if I was going to lose my hair. And he said yes. And I started crying.



Macarena Erbs lost her hair during cancer treatment. Credit: Supplied Macarena Erbs. “You lose all your hair, your eyebrows, your eyelashes, and your skin becomes different. That is when you start not recognising yourself in the mirror,” she says.





To cope with her changing appearance, Macarena drew on her Chilean grandmother's love of sewing and in 2021 began making colourful headwear – bandanas, turbans and headbands.





“Beautiful headwear helped me to continue feeling beautiful because without it, I felt like a very different person,” she says.



Macarena Erbs sewing in her Melbourne studio. Credit: SBS / Scott Cardwell Macarena now runs a business called Bonita Shop from her home in the inner Melbourne suburb of Malvern, employing other migrant and refugee women to make vibrant headwear for those going through hair loss.





“When I went through my journey as a cancer patient, I reminded myself every day that I was beautiful yesterday, today, and tomorrow - no matter what I was going through,” she says.





“The idea of Bonita Shop is to give women something beautiful to wear, and confidence to go out especially during cancer treatment at the hospital. Because hair means a lot to women."



Macarena chose the name Bonita because it means beautiful in Spanish, her native language.





The venture is among many migrant and refugee startups backed by a social enterprise co-founded by Luz Restrepo, a political asylum seeker from Colombia.





“Migrant Women in Business is a national business network that currently engages 120 women with nano and micro-businesses," says Ms Restrepo.





"Our aim is to open commercial opportunities and give hands-on business connections.”



Migrant Women in Business co-founder Luz Restrepo with Macarena Erbs. Credit: SBS / Scott Cardwell Some participants arrived with limited English and almost no experience running their own venture.





“We are helping these women take promotional photos, sort out copyright and learn about doing business in Australia while selling through our platform,” Ms Restrepo says.



The platform, Made by Many Hands, returns 85 per cent of the sale price to women, and retains 15 per cent for administration costs.





Macarena says it is a vital outlet for women working from home to sell their children’s toys, clothing, handcrafts and homewares.



“Showcasing our products online is the best way to understand the customer: what they are looking for, what they need,” says Macarena





Social enterprises also help migrant women form connections, vital for those feeling isolated or recovering from trauma.





“It's easier and healthier to work with like-minded people who've had similar experiences than have to try and explain these things in a workplace where not everyone understands,” says Associate Professor Anna Boucher, a global migration expert based at the University of Sydney.



Anna Boucher is a global migration expert. Credit: Anna Boucher / Nicola Bailey And there are other benefits of working from home, too.





“Migrant women can be more susceptible to sexual violence in the workplace, either sexual harassment or sexual assault. And gender-based discrimination or race discrimination may also be at play.





“Many migrant women with limited English may also fear victimization over their visa status, which prevents them from bringing claims around workplace abuse.





“So running their own business helps to overcome those workplace barriers.”



Part of Macarena's colourful headwear range. Credit: SBS / Scott Cardwell Macarena works several part-time jobs, and has big plans to grow her business, supporting others on their cancer journey.





“I hope soon to have my turbans and caps in every hospital, starting here in Melbourne and then moving to the rest of Australia.





“That’s my goal for 2023,” she says with a big smile.



