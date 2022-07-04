Major flood risk remains in NSW with more rain forecast

Joint disaster funding has been announced for 23 local government areas in Sydney and parts of NSW as an onslaught of rain continues, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people in flood-hit communities.





With significant rainfall totals over many catchments in the past three days, some areas are expected to approach or exceed flood levels of recent events in March 2021, and March and April of this year.



Scores of evacuation orders and warnings have been declared, mostly northwest of Sydney, where major flooding is occurring along the Hawkesbury and Nepean rivers at Menangle, North Richmond, Lower Portland and Windsor.





Residents in parts of Chipping Norton in Sydney's southwest were directed to evacuate before midnight, with flood warnings for the Georges and Woronora rivers.





The Bureau of Meteorology says the east coast low is expected to weaken, which should ease rainfall.





But the risk of major flooding remains across parts of NSW as the severe floods inundate whole communities.





About 100 millimetres of rain could fall in the next 24 hours stretching from Newcastle to southern Sydney.



Minister for Emergency Management, Senator Murray Watt, said the federal and New South Wales governments were working together to ensure affected areas get financial and other assistance as soon as possible.





"We have seen some of these impacted communities being hit by floods for a third and fourth time in 18 months, which is extremely distressing to the residents," Senator Watt said.





The NSW Minister for Emergency Services Steph Cooke, said significant recovery support would be required to help communities once the major weather event passes.





"While we are still very much in the emergency response phase of this developing weather event, as waters recede we will work with communities to assess longer term recovery needs and ensure appropriate long-term support is provided", Ms Cooke said.





Camden, in Sydney's far southwest, has received 197.4 mm for the month to date, with residents enduring their fourth flood this year already.





Meanwhile, the Hawkesbury River at North Richmond may remain around 14m until Tuesday morning, with major flooding expected.



Showery conditions for the battered coast are forecast for the rest of the week, extending to the northern part of the state, which is still reeling from recording-breaking floods in February, March and April.





But the BoM says Northern Rivers residents can breathe easy as the showers are not expected to lead to more flooding.





The relentless rains of the past week add to Sydney's wettest year on record, says Weather Zone.





Sydney's Observatory Hill weather station amassed 148.6 mm of rain over the span of four days, bringing the city's annual total to almost 1700mm.



