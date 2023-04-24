Major missiles and unprecedented Chinese 'ambition'. An era-defining military report is out

KEY POINTS: Australia's missile capabilites are set for a major upgrade after strategic review's release.

The report warns China's military build-up is unparalleled since World War II.

The document says there is a 'strong sense of urgency' to respond.

A landmark report has warned China's military build-up in Australia's region is unparalleled since World War II, and there is a "strong sense of urgency" to respond.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has warned "we cannot fall back on old assumptions" as he announced major upgrades to Australia's long-range missile capability, along with changes to Australian Defence Force infrastructure.





The long-awaited Defence Strategic Review has found the threat of land invasion launched by a foreign power remains "remote", but described China's military build-up in the region as the "most ambitious of any country" since the 1940s.





The review, released on Monday, stresses a "strong sense of urgency" to respond to deteriorating circumstances in Indo-Pacific, and warned rapidly expanding cyber and missile capabilities do pose a threat to Australia .



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the review as a document for 'today and tomorrow'. Source: AAP / Jono Searle Mr Albanese described the review, widely viewed as shaping Australia's military strategy for the coming decades, as the most significant work done by Defence since the 1940s.





"This represents a document for today and tomorrow ... It demonstrates a world where challenges to our national security are always evolving. We cannot fall back on old assumptions," he said.



Long-range missile capability

Roughly half of the landmark review, conducted by former defence minister Stephen Smith and retired chief of defence Angus Houston, will remain classified.





But material now made public shows the defence forces will be more strategic, and the pressing nature of the threat posed in the region.





That will include immediate investment in long-range strike capability through both undersea and surface-to-air missiles, alongside a major spending program to boost the nation's northern defences, in particular upgrading infrastructure and a bolstered workforce.



The review calls for a drastic expansion of Australia's missile capabilities. Source: AAP / Aaron Favila The investment is aimed at creating a five-fold increase in the distance Australian missile can reach; currently, the naval and air capability can stretch to a maximum of 200 kilometres, with the revamp intended to expand that to a thousand kilometres.





Defence Minister Richard Marles acknowledged on Monday there will be cuts to the Army, though he insists that comes as part of efforts to "reshape" the land forces.





There are 33 projects, including some worth billions, that will either be shrunk, delayed or totally quashed.



Indo-Pacific situation the 'most challenging' for decades

The review has some alarming warnings, describing the military build-up internationally as contributing to the "most challenging circumstances in our region for decades".





Further stating that while there is "only a remote possibility of any power contemplating an invasion of our continent" there are cyber, economically coercive and new missile technologies that mean the threat of conflict doesn't require the presence of soldiers.





The reviewers have also delivered a stark warning that "the risk of nuclear escalation must be regarded as real".





It has found "the ADF as currently constituted and equipped is not fully fit for purpose" and the structure and model represents a bygone era.



The review says China's military build-up is the most ambitious by any country since World War Two. Source: AAP The decisions to come will reflect the key alliance with the United States, but also acknowledges the important role that will be played by other Quad partners Japan and India.





AUKUS partners in the nuclear-powered submarine program, the US and the United Kingdom, were directly consulted before the release of the review.





The review outlines the risk posed, including direct references to China and the lack of transparency around its military build-up as "the largest and most ambitious of any country since the Second World War".





"No longer is our alliance partner, the United States, the unipolar leader of the Indo-Pacific," the reviewers write.





"Intense China-United States competition is the defining feature of the region and our time."



Defence Minister Richard Marles says a stable relationship with China is in everyone's interest. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch "Major power competition in our region has the potential to threaten our interests, including the potential for conflict."





Defence Minister Richard Marles set out the approach his government plans to take, mirroring the language of Mr Albanese.





"A stable relationship between Australia and China is in the interests of both countries and the broader region," he said.





"Australia will continue to cooperate with China where we can, disagree where we must, manage our differences wisely and above all else, engage and vigorously pursue our national interest."



Defence only involved in climate defence in 'extreme emergencies'

Military expert John Blaxland said that while the rhetoric was rightly amplified, questions remain about whether the military program that's been laid out will meet the task.





He's questioned whether any cuts should be taken when the situation is being characterised as so urgent





"This is a boutique force, stretched taut, where are the people going to be found to work in these roles?"





He said how states and territories would be engaged had not been entirely resolved



