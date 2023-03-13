World

'Great wall of steel': Xi Jinping vows to strengthen China's military

The National People's Congress has cemented Xi Jinping's dominance by endorsing the appointment of his loyalists as premier and other government leaders in a once-a-decade change.

Chinese President Xi Jinping walks to the podium to give a speech during the closing session of the National People's Congress.

In his first speech since securing his record third term as president, Xi Jinping says he wants China to step up its ability to safeguard national security and manage public security. Source: AAP / Mark R. Cristino

China needs security to develop and must modernise its military to make it a "great wall of steel", President Xi Jinping says amid mounting tensions with the United States.

Speaking on Monday for the first time in his precedent-breaking third term as head of state, Mr Xi called for China to step up its ability to safeguard national security and manage public security.

"Security is the foundation for development, stability is the prerequisite for prosperity," he said at the closing session of the National People's Congress with nearly 3,000 delegates in attendance.
"(We must) build the People’s Liberation Army into a great wall of steel that effectively safeguards national sovereignty, security, and development interests."

The ruling Communist Party is expected to tighten party oversight over security matters, a move that comes after Mr Xi replaced top security officials with his trusted allies.

On Taiwan, the self-ruled island China claims as its own and a major producer of semiconductors, Mr Xi said China must oppose pro-independence and secessionist activities and the interference of external forces.

He called for the country to "unswervingly achieve" the goal of "national reunification," a reference to Beijing's claim that Taiwan, the self-ruled island democracy, is part of its territory and is obliged to unite with China, by force if necessary.
Mr Xi called for faster technology development and more self-reliance in a speech loaded with nationalistic terms. He referred eight times to "national rejuvenation," or restoring China to its rightful place as an economic, cultural and political leader.

He said that before the ruling party took power in 1949, China was "reduced to a semi-colonial, semi-feudal country, subject to bullying by foreign countries."

"We have finally washed away the national humiliation, and Chinese people are the master of their own destiny," Mr Xi said. "The Chinese nation has stood up, become rich and is becoming strong."

GDP growth target set a lower level

New Chinese Premier Li Qiang sought to reassure the country's private sector, telling delegates the environment for entrepreneurial businesses would improve and equal treatment would be given to all types of companies.

Mr Li, the former Communist Party chief of Shanghai, was installed as premier on Saturday during the annual session of China's parliament and is tasked with reviving the world's second-largest economy after three years of COVID-19 curbs.

Making his public debut in a media conference, the close ally of Mr Xi said China would take measures to boost jobs and urged officials at all levels to "make friends" with entrepreneurs.
Mr Li faces challenges including weak consumer confidence among consumers and private industry, sluggish demand for exports and worsening relations with the United States.

The parliamentary session set a GDP growth target of about five per cent, its lowest goal in nearly three decades, after the economy grew just three per cent last year.

Achieving the target would not be easy, with China facing many difficulties this year, Mr Li said.

Mr Li replaces Li Keqiang, who retired after two five-year terms during which he was seen to be sidelined as Xi tightened his grip on control of the economy.
Published 13 March 2023
Source: Reuters, AAP

