World

'Stop suppressing the companies': China criticises US over TikTok ban

China says the ban on the Chinese-owned video sharing app is overreach and shows the United States is "unsure" of itself.

The TikTok app logo.

The US, Canada and the EU have imposed a ban on the video app TikTok on government-issued phones over data privacy concerns. Source: AAP / Kiichiro Sato

Key Points
  • The Chinese-owned video app TikTok has been banned from government-issued phones in the US, Canada and the EU.
  • There are concernswith how how data is stored and shared with the Chinese governmen
  • The company says it has not been given the chance to answer questions before the ban was put in place.
US government bans on Chinese-owned video sharing app TikTok reveal Washington's own insecurities and are an abuse of state power, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

"We firmly oppose those wrong actions," spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a daily briefing.

"The US government should respect the principles of market economy and fair competition, stop suppressing the companies and provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory environment for foreign companies in the US.

"...How unsure of itself can the US, the world's top superpower, be to fear a young person's favorite app to such a degree?"
READ MORE

Tech giants ordered to explain efforts to combat child sexual abuse - or face fines

The White House is giving all federal agencies, in guidance issued Monday, 30 days to wipe TikTok off all government devices. The White House already did not allow TikTok on its devices.

TikTok is used by two-thirds of American teens, but there is concern in Washington that China could use its legal and regulatory powers to obtain private user data or to try to push misinformation or narratives favouring China.

Congress and more than half of US states have so-far banned TikTok from government-issued mobile devices.
Some have also moved to apply the ban to any app or website owned by ByteDance Ltd, the private Chinese company that owns TikTok and moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2020.

China has long blocked a long list of foreign social media platforms and messaging apps, including YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Washington and Beijing are at odds over myriad issues including trade, computer chips and other technology, national security and Taiwan, along with the discovery of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the US and its shooting down earlier this month.

Canada also implements ban over 'unacceptable level of risk to privacy'

On Monday, Canada announced it was joining the US in banning TikTok from all government-issued mobile devices.

"I suspect that as government takes the significant step of telling all federal employees that they can no longer use TikTok on their work phones many Canadians from business to private individuals will reflect on the security of their own data and perhaps make choices," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters after the announcement.

Canadian Treasury Board President Mona Fortier said the Chief Information Officer of Canada had determined that TikTok "presents an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security."
READ MORE

The age debate: When should your child be allowed a TikTok account?

"On a mobile device, TikTok's data collection methods provide considerable access to the contents of the phone," Mr Fortier said.

The app will be removed from Canadian government issued phones on Tuesday.

The European Union's executive branch said last week it has temporarily banned TikTok from phones used by employees as a cybersecurity measure.

TikTok has questioned the bans, saying it has not been given an opportunity to answer questions and governments were cutting themselves off from a platform beloved by millions.
Share
3 min read
Published 1 March 2023 at 6:33am, updated 3 hours ago at 7:51am
Source: AAP
Available in other languages

Recommended for you

Close-up of

'Shocking evidence': A former Australian prime minister is part of a plan to jail Vladimir Putin

World

A medicine box and an injectable pen

More weight loss drugs like Ozempic are coming, but are they really good for us?

Life

A woman lying on a street

Senator Lidia Thorpe removed from Mardi Gras parade after confrontation with police

World

Winegrower Lin Meiqing standing in front of wine vats

Meiqing followed his winery dream from China. Now, his losses are soaring past $1 million

Australia

People in front of Parliament House in Canberra.

Thousands of refugees on temporary visas will be allowed to stay after Labor fulfils key election promise

Immigration

Man stands in front of tree.

These uni students are working 'extreme hours' to make ends meet, but a crackdown is looming

Immigration

A bay with a large hill in the background

This is the world's first zero-waste island. Could Australia be next?

World

A man wearing army clothing standing outside in the snow

Rejected by the Australian Army, Caleb found himself fighting in Ukraine’s foreign legion

World