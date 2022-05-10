'Major step forward': Advocates welcome progress towards criminalising coercive control in Queensland

This story contains references to domestic violence.





Advocates for victims of domestic violence have welcomed plans to introduce new legislation to criminalise coercive control in Queensland by the end of 2023, describing them as a "major step forward".

The legislation comes as part of an overhaul of laws and practices designed to better protect victims from domestic and family violence, and hold perpetrators to account.

Criminalising coercive control has been under discussion in Queensland since 2020,

by her former partner in Brisbane.

Following Ms Clarke’s death, her parents Sue and Lloyd made it their mission to halt domestic violence and established the foundation

.

The couple welcomed the government’s announcement and said they hoped other states and territories would follow suit.

“It’s a very emotional day for us. This is why we formed Small Steps 4 Hannah,” Mr Clarke told media at a press conference.

“We are so grateful (the government) is actually going to make coercive control laws … it’s something we’ve been pushing for, and we are so happy that they are also putting money into education for kids.

“And also to the police force, they’ve always been behind us as well, but (it’s) just underfunded and there is a lack of recognition of coercive control. With this money, hopefully that will make things a lot better and a lot stronger for the police.”

The couple also welcomed the addition of the perpetrator program, saying they hoped it would help perpetrators recognise their actions and change their minds.

“A lot of perpetrators don’t understand what they’re doing or even that they are committing a crime,” Mrs Clarke said.

“I like to think everyone can be helped or stopped if we can get in early enough.”

Vanessa Fowler, co-chair of Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Council and chair of Alison Baden-Clay Foundation, described the announcement as a “major step forward”.

Ms Fowler’s sister Alison Baden-Clay

in 2014.

“Domestic and family violence is not just physical. It is that pattern of behaviour that occurs over many many years, and in many instances, that final physical act of violence is the fatal one," she said.

“I congratulate the government on taking the initiative, moving Queensland forward to a safer and more equal future for women, children, men and society.”

The $363 million package of reforms will include new laws and programs to recognise and prevent coercive control, as well as a Commission of Inquiry into police responses to domestic and family violence, and expansion of the specialist domestic and family violence (DFV) courts.

There will also be a special strategy for First Nations communities funding for perpetrator programs to change perpetrators' behaviour and stop the cycle of violence.

The package will also include expansion of high-risk teams and co-responder models to ensure victims receive a joint response from police and DFV services, and increased respectful relationships education to all Queensland children and young people.

The government said the reforms were the result of Justice Margaret McMurdo’s Women’s Safety and Justice Taskforce’s first report Hear Her Voice handed down in December last year.

“The taskforce received more than 700 submissions from women and girls with lived experience of domestic and family violence,” the premier said on Tuesday.

The government said it would implement all 89 recommendations made by the taskforce.

“In addition, women have literally taken to the streets to say ‘enough is enough’."

Coercive control disproportionately affects women in Queensland.

It includes isolating a partner from family and friends, monitoring their movements, controlling access to money and psychological and emotional manipulation.

Julie Sarkozi, practice director in law reform and advocacy at Women’s Legal Service Queensland, praised the government for adopting all the report's recommendations.

Ms Sarkozi said education and training would be key to ensuring the successful implementation of the reforms.

"I think they've done a fantastic job in terms of the report and the recommendations, so to hear that the Queensland government is endorsing and accepting every single one of those recommendations ... is great news," she said.

"I think the priority areas are police response, and also broadening our understanding of what domestic violence is."

"It is not incident-based, it is not violence only, but a much broader picture of the dynamics in a relationship, and in particular the power dynamics in a relationship. They are really urgent calls that the community and the systems need to get better at."

If you or someone you know is impacted by family and domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit

. In an emergency, call 000. The Men’s Referral Service provides advice for men on domestic violence and can be contacted on 1300 766 491.

With additional reporting by AAP.