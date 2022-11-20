Malaysia is facing a hung parliament for the first time in history. Here's what to expect

Key points Former premier Muhyiddin Yassin and veteran opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim have both claimed victory in Malaysia's elections.

Without a clear winner, political uncertainty could persist as Malaysia faces slowing economic growth and rising inflation.

It has had three prime ministers in as many years.

Malaysia is facing a hung parliament for the first time in its history as support for a conservative Islamic alliance prevented major coalitions from winning a simple majority in a general election.





Longtime opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin each said they could form a government with support from other parties, whom they did not identify.





Mr Muhyiddin said he hoped to conclude talks by Sunday afternoon, although negotiations could take days.





Here is what is happening and what to expect:



What happened?

Mr Anwar's multi-ethnic Pakatan Harapan coalition won 82 seats in the lower house, short of the 112 needed for a majority but ahead of Mr Muhyiddin's Perikatan Nasional alliance with 73 and Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's Barisan Nasional with 30.





Mr Muhyiddin's alliance, which includes an Islamist party that has touted sharia Islamic law for the Southeast Asian nation, emerged as a third major bloc, dividing votes more than had been expected.





It made inroads in strongholds of Barisan, whose United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) - long Malaysia's dominant political force - made its worst showing ever.



What next?

Analysts say the most likely government will again be a coalition of Mr Muhyiddin's bloc, Barisan and another group.





But a minority government is possible if neither Mr Anwar nor Mr Muhyiddin can cobble together a majority.





Mr Muhyiddin, who said he is open to working with any party but Mr Anwar's, said on Sunday he would discuss partnerships with regional parties in Sabah and Sarawak states on Borneo island.





Mr Anwar did not say whom he would work with.





In an interview with Reuters this month, he ruled out partnering with Mr Muhyiddin's and Mr Ismail's coalitions, citing fundamental differences.





Mr Muhyiddin and Mr Ismail's coalition prioritise interests of the ethnic-Malay majority, while Mr Anwar's is multicultural.



Race and religion are divisive issues in Malaysia, where the mostly Muslim Malays comprise the majority, with minorities of ethnic Chinese and Indians.



What is the king's role?

King Al-Sultan Abdullah could potentially pick the next prime minister.





The monarch has a largely ceremonial role, but the constitution empowers him to appoint as prime minister a lawmaker who he thinks can command a majority in parliament.





Malaysian kings - the post rotates among the sultans of the states - have rarely exercised that power, but they have become more influential in recent years amid the political wrangling.





In 2020, when the government of veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad collapsed, King Al-Sultan chose Mr Muhyiddin as premier after interviewing all 222 lawmakers to decide who had majority support.





When Mr Muhyiddin's bloc also collapsed, he chose Mr Ismail.





Mr Muhyiddin said on Sunday he had received instructions from the palace on forming a government but did not disclose what they were. Mr Anwar said he would submit a letter to the king detailing his support.



What are the implications?

Political instability is expected to continue for Malaysia, which has seen three prime ministers in as many years due to power struggles.





The country is adapting to the diminishing power of the UMNO and the Barisan coalition, which had ruled uninterrupted for 60 years from independence until 2018.





The next coalition will not have a convincing majority and could be plagued with more infighting, hurting the economy.



