Malcolm Turnbull labels Peter Dutton a 'belligerent blusterer' over nuclear submarines claim

Claims from Opposition leader Peter Dutton he tried to buy two US nuclear submarines to meet a capability shortfall have been labelled as "belligerent" bluster by former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.





Mr Turnbull heavily criticised the former defence minister's role in the scrapping of a French submarine deal in favour of acquiring nuclear vessels as part of the AUKUS alliance.



With Australia set to get its own nuclear submarines by the late 2030s, Mr Dutton said he had planned to buy two Virginia-class subs from the US by 2030 in order to plug a gap for the vessels.





"It was just more blustering from Dutton ... he's a belligerent blusterer who wrecked a submarine contract," Mr Turnbull told ABC radio on Monday.





"We're now in a position where we don't have any submarine program at all.





"Between (former prime minister Scott) Morrison and Dutton they did enormous damage to Australia's national security."



Former defence department secretary Dennis Richardson said it was wishful thinking that Australia could have received two American nuclear submarines by the end of the decade.





He took issue with the comments raised about the acquisition of US vessels as part of AUKUS.





"The more the Americans hear senior Australians talk about the possibility of getting them in five years' time or in 10 years' time, the more people in the American system scratch their heads and ask themselves whether they're dealing with a country that seriously understands the depth of the challenge," he said.





"It's a long shot to think that we'll get nuclear-powered submarines from the Americans by 2030."





Mr Richardson said Australia did not have the port facilities needed to service nuclear submarines from America, even if they were acquired.



His comments come after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Saturday Australia had agreed to pay the French-based Naval Group $830 million over the scrapped submarine contract.



Mr Richardson said in the circumstances the settlement was a good outcome.





"The $850-odd million is well spent in terms of moving on and properly compensating the French for the effort they've put in over the last five years," he said.





Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said Australia's relationship with France was now able to move forward following the settlement.





"The speed with which we have moved to settle this matter, put a line underneath it and to move forward was very much welcomed by the French minister (for defence Sebastien Lecornu)," Mr Marles said





"France and Australia have so much in common," he added, noting the European nation's strong presence in the Pacific region.



