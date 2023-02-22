Malcom X's daughter to sue FBI, CIA, alleging they 'fraudulently concealed' assassination evidence

KEY POINTS Malcolm X's daughter has accused agencies of concealing evidence relating to her father's assassination.

Ilyasah Shabazz said she seeks $145 million in damages.

The US civil rights activist was killed in 1965 as he prepared to give a speech.

A daughter of Malcolm X, the United States civil rights activist assassinated 58 years ago, has filed notices that she intends to sue the FBI, the CIA, New York City police, and others for his death.





Ilyasah Shabazz accused various federal and New York government agencies of fraudulently concealing evidence that they "conspired to and executed their plan to assassinate Malcolm X".





"For years, our family has fought for the truth to come to light concerning his murder," Ms Shabazz said at a news conference at the site of her father's assassination, now a memorial to Malcolm X.





The New York Police Department said it would not comment on pending litigation.





The FBI and the CIA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.



Ilyasah Shabazz (second from right), the daughter of Malcolm X, has filed notices that she intends to sue the FBI, the CIA, New York City police, and others for her father's death. Source: AAP, AP / Seth Wenig Malcolm X rose to prominence as the spokesman for the Nation of Islam, an African-American Muslim group that espoused black separatism.





He spent more than a decade with the group before becoming disillusioned, publicly breaking with it in 1964 and moderating some of his earlier views on racial separation, angering some Nation of Islam members and drawing death threats.





He was 39 years old when three men with guns shot him onstage as prepared to speak at New York's Audubon Ballroom on 21 February 1965.





Ms Shabazz, who was then two years old, was present with her mother and sisters.





Soon after, some associates of Malcolm X said they believed various government agencies were aware of the assassination plan and allowed to it happen.





Talmadge Hayer, then a member of the Nation of Islam, confessed in court to being one of the assassins.



Ms Shabazz's lawyer, Ben Crump, said he intends to take depositions of government officials. Source: AAP, AP / Seth Wenig In 2021, a New York state judge threw out the convictions of two other men who wrongly spent decades in prison for the murder of Malcolm X, saying there had been a miscarriage of justice.





Hayer had long said the two men were innocent and that his accomplices were other Nation of Islam members.





The two men were exonerated at the request of the Manhattan district attorney's office, which said an investigation had concluded that prosecutors and law enforcement agencies withheld evidence that, had it been turned over, would likely have led to the pair's acquittal.





In Ms Shabazz's notices of claims, which New York law requires to be served on certain government agencies before a lawsuit can be filed, Ms Shabazz said she seeks $US100 million ($145 million) in damages.





The notices were served with the agencies she intends to sue on Tuesday based on new information that only recently came to light, according to Ben Crump, her lawyer, who said he intended to take depositions of government officials.



