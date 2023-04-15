Disguised, Stanley tried to win a women's chess competition. Then he was busted

KEY POINTS: A man disguised in a burqa was caught cheating in women's chess competition in Kenya.

He hoped to win the A$3715 cash prize to help relieve his financial difficulties.

Chess Kenya's disciplinary committee will hear the matter and issue a verdict.

The chess world has been rocked by another cheating scandal after a man wearing a disguise was busted while competing in a women's competition in Kenya.





Stanley Omondi, 25, hoped to take home the A$3715 cash prize that was up for grabs in the country's female open chess tournament, local media reported.





Donning a burqa and spectacles, and not speaking a word, he managed to get to the fourth round before organisers swooped in.



Chess Kenya president Bernard Wanjala told the BBC that Mr Omondi had not roused suspicions at first because "wearing a hijab is normal".





But they grew as unknown chess player Millicent Awour — the name Mr Omondi used to register himself in the competition — triumphed over "strong players".



Stanley Omondi registered himself as Millicent Awour to compete in the women's competition. Source: Supplied / Chess Kenya "One of the red flags we also noticed [was] the shoes, he was wearing more masculine shoes, than feminine," Mr Wanjala told the BBC.





"We also noticed he was not talking, even when he came to collect his tag, he couldn't speak, ordinarily, when you are playing, you speak to your opponent... because playing a chess game is not war its friendship."





Officials had not acted earlier in the tournament because they were concerned they may have been accused of profiling because of the religious attire, according to the BBC.





Mr Wanjala said the university student was not surprised when he was caught out and that his daring move had been motivated by financial difficulties that he had hoped the prize money would help relieve.





Mr Omondi reportedly confirmed that in a statement.





"I was caught in the act of playing in the ladies section of the Kenya Open section yet I am male. The reason was due to financial needs but I deeply regret my actions and accept all consequences," he said, according to local media outlet Mozzart Spor t.



Chess Kenya's disciplinary committee will hear the matter and issue a verdict. Mr Wanjala told the BCC Mr Omondi — a known chess player — would likely face a ban of "several years".





The players he defeated during the five-day tournament have been awarded wins.





In October last year, a Chess.com report accused US grandmaster Hans Niemann of likely having cheated more than 100 times in online games.




