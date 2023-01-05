'Male tampons' or incontinence pads? AFL great's confusion causes a stir

KEY POINTS The Brownlow medallist took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the apparent revelation with his 184,000 followers.

“I’ve now officially seen it all," he said.

Many Twitter users pointed out that the accompanying photograph showed Tena's line of incontinence pads and underwear for men.

“It’s been some day folks cause today is the day I learnt that men can buy tampons,” wrote Swan. “I’ve now officially seen it all.”





Among the thousands of comments were those pointing out that the products were an important aid for those who require them.





Others said that there was nothing stopping men from buying tampons if they chose, while also stating that the products were not, in fact, tampons to begin with.





“Thought you were an advocate for men’s health? It’s a struggle to get men suffering from pelvic floor and prostate issues to not feel self conscious about using these vital products...without you posting this rubbish,” wrote Brian Seeney, a physiotherapist and injury analyst.





"A very important product for men who need this extra support. I can't imagine why your masculinity is threatened by these? Chances are, you'll need them one day," added women's rights activist Sherele Moody.





Australian comedian Charlie Pickering also weighed into the online discussion on Thursday morning. “Dude, please read your replies," he wrote.



On Thursday afternoon, Twitter added a community note to Dane Swan's post about 'tampons for men'. Source: Twitter Twitter later added a community note to Swan's post, clarifying that the items were, in fact, absorbent underwear and protectors.





"These are not tampons. These are absorbent underwear and protectors for incontinence," the note read.





The Collingwood great wrapped up his career 15-year career with the football club in 2016.





He has remained active in the football world, having this week been revealed as Nangwarry Football Club's star recruit, and also hosts the podcast "Hump Day with Swanny & Friends".



Dane Swan ended his 15-year career with Collingwood in 2016. Source: AAP / Julian Smith The podcast was paused for six weeks in 2019 after Swan, his co-host Ralph Horowitz, and former AFL player Scott Cummings after they were criticised for joking about sexual assault.





Cummings subsequently lost his job at Melbourne radio station 3AW and later said his remarks were "insensitive and irresponsible".





"It was insensitive and irresponsible to make light of sexual abuse and I am deeply sorry for any offence or triggered responses caused by my actions," Cummings said in 2019.





"I recognise the responsibility associated with being a person in media and the potential impact of my actions."





Swan's only response to the controversial Twitter post was a reply Horowitz.



