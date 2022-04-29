The trial of the man accused of raping Brittany Higgins will proceed after a court dismissed his application to halt the proceedings.
Man accused of raping Brittany Higgins will face trial after application failed to halt proceedings
The man accused of raping Brittany Higgings has failed in his application to stop the proceedings of the trial after a court ruled the trial will go ahead in June.
Advocate for victim-survivors of sexual assault Brittany Higgins. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch
Bruce Lehrmann pleaded not guilty to raping Ms Higgins last year and applied for a permanent stay, or alternatively, a temporary stay, on the case.
ACT Supreme Court Chief Justice Lucy McCallum handed down her decision on Friday afternoon, dismissing his application and allowing the trial to proceed.
He was committed for trial in the ACT Supreme Court for allegedly raping Ms Higgins in an office inside Parliament House in March 2019.
A six-week trial has been set down for June.
Published 29 April 2022 at 8:36pm
Source: AAP,SBS