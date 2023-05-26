World

'I thought it was going to explode': Man arrested for opening plane door mid-flight

The plane, which landed safely, was about to touch down when the passenger pulled a lever and opened a door, the airline said.

A plane parked on the tarmac. One of its doors is open.

A passenger opened a door on an Asiana Airlines flight that later landed safely at a South Korean airport Friday, airline and government officials said. Source: AAP, AP / Yun Kwan-shick

Key Points
  • An Asiana Airlines passenger opened a plane door mid-flight.
  • Nine people were taken to hospital after suffering breathing issues, but no one was hurt.
  • The airline said a man seated in an exit row pulled a lever as the plane was about to land. He has been arrested.
South Korean police have detained a man who opened a door of an Asiana Airlines plane minutes before it was due to land in the city of Daegu, causing panic among the passengers, officials said.

The Airbus A321-200 plane landed safely at about 12.40pm (1.40pm AEST) on Friday.

The plane had set off from the holiday island of Jeju an hour earlier, the airport's flight schedule showed.
Paramedics take a person on a stretcher.
Rescue workers move students on stretchers at Daegu International Airport. The students were among 194 passengers aboard the Asiana Airlines plane. Source: AAP / Yonhap
Nine passengers, all teenagers, were sent to hospital after suffering breathing issues, a Daegu fire department official said.

"I thought the plane was going to explode ... It looked like passengers next to the open door were fainting," an unidentified 44-year-old passenger told the Yonhap News Agency.

The passenger said the cabin crew had made an in-flight announcement asking if there were any doctors on board.

A video aired on television, reported to have been shot by a passenger, showed the moments before the landing, with a door open and wind rushing in as passengers sat nearby.

The transport ministry said in a statement police had taken into custody the man who had opened the door and authorities were investigating violations of aviation safety laws.

A transport ministry official told the Reuters news agency authorities were looking into whether Asiana Airlines had followed protocols to manage emergency exits.

The official said it was possible to open the emergency exit when the aircraft was near the ground as the pressure inside and outside the cabin were similar.
READ MORE

This YouTuber admitted to staging a plane crash. Now he's facing up to 20 years in prison

The plane was two or three minutes away from landing when the male passenger sitting next to an emergency exit opened a cover and pulled a lever so the door opened about 200 metres above the ground, an Asiana representative said.

All onboard were seated with seat belts fastened because the plane was about to land, the representative said.

After the incident, pictures showed an open emergency door near the plane's left wing and a deployed escape slide ripped away from it.

"It is particularly dangerous during landing and takeoff, so someone from the flight staff should have stopped that passenger," said Sohn Myong-hwan, a professor at South Korea's Sehan University's aviation maintenance department.

"To me, it seems difficult for the airline can get away from any potential responsibility here," he said.
3 min read
Published 26 May 2023 9:18pm
Source: Reuters

