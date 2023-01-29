Australia

Iraqi man found dead in immigration detention in suspected suicide

The Home Affairs Department has confirmed the death of a man at Villawood Detention Centre, with activists blaming the death on conditions at the facility.

Villawood Detention Centre

An Iraqi detainee has been found hanged in Hume compound at Villawood Detention Centre on Sunday morning.

This article contains references to suicide/self-harm.

An immigration detainee from Iraq has died in a suspected suicide at Villawood Detention Centre.

The Department of Home Affairs, which oversees immigration detention, confirmed the death of the man on Sunday.

"The department and Australian Border Force express our condolences to the man's family and friends," a Home Affairs spokesperson said.

"The matter has been referred for investigation to the appropriate agencies, including the NSW Coroner.

"As this matter will be subject to ongoing investigation, it would not be appropriate to comment further."
READ MORE

What it's really like being an asylum seeker in Australia

The Refugee Action Coalition were alerted to the death early on Sunday morning, with the Iraqi detainee in his 30s found dead in his cell.

The man is believed to have been last seen alive at 10pm on Saturday in his cell. He was a detainee for five years.

"It is shocking that there has been yet another suicide in Villawood detention centre," the coalition's spokesman Ian Rintoul said.

"It is not just a factory for mental illness, it is becoming a suicide factory."
READ MORE

'Disproportionate' punishments, 'unacceptable' conditions: Australia's human rights record under scrutiny

The coalition says the man had been moved several times at the centre because of tensions with other detainees, including a fight with another man on Saturday night.

Immigration detainees have access to health services, including mental health services.

Readers seeking support with mental health can contact Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636. More information is available at
beyondblue.org.au
.
Embrace Multicultural Mental Health
supports people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.
Share
2 min read
Published 29 January 2023 at 3:24pm, updated 27 minutes ago at 3:51pm
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

Will Australia introduce backpacker visas for people aged over 35?

Immigration

The AI revolution is upon us. These are the jobs at risk and in demand

World

An AI lawyer is set to appear in court in a world first. Does it spell the end for costly legal fees?

World

What's causing Australia's frozen chip shortage and how long will it last?

Australia

Where can Australians travel in 2023 without a visa?

Life

Why 40,000 people will descend on this tiny Australian town in 2023

Australia

A $3,300 fine and a cancelled visa: Traveller deported over undeclared meat, cheese

Australia

What you need to know about XBB.1.5, the 'extra bad boy' Omicron subvariant

Australia