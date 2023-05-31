Man prised croc's jaws open to get his head out of its mouth

Key Points The attack happened off the Cape York coast in Queensland, near the Charles Hardy Islands.

The man was snorkelling with a friend when a crocodile got its jaws around his head.

It is believed the crocodile involved in this attack was a juvenile, measuring about 2-3 metres long.

An Australian man has done what many would have thought was impossible, escaping from the jaws of a saltwater crocodile.





Marcus McGowan, who has said he was "simply in the wrong place, at the wrong time," said he prised the animal’s jaws open to get his head out after being attacked from behind while snorkelling in Queensland on the weekend.



Queensland's Department of Environment and Science describes the Cape York area as 'croc country.' Source: iStockphoto / Dominic Jeanmaire

Wrong place, wrong time

Mr McGowan, 51, was off the Cape York coast, in remote far north Queensland in an area known for its unspoiled wilderness on Saturday with his wife and some friends.





In a statement, he said their boat was anchored near the Charles Hardy Islands, about 40 kilometres off the mainland, for those onboard to go snorkelling.





"While checking out some coral and fish and talking to a fellow snorkeler, I was attacked from behind by a saltwater crocodile which got its jaws around my head," he said.





"I thought it was a shark, but when I reached up, I realised it was a crocodile. I was able to lever its jaws open just far enough to get my head out."





But the ordeal was not over yet. Mr McGowan said the crocodile then attempted to attack him a second time.





"I managed to push it away with my right hand, which was then bitten by the croc," he said.





"I was able to escape the crocodile's grip once again and swim to the safety of the boat, which was coming after they heard our screams for help."



Strongest known bite force

Saltwater crocodiles have the highest recorded bite force of any animal.





Research from 2012 verified this with one of the researchers from Florida State University saying at the time that "If you can bench-press a pickup truck, then you can escape a croc's jaws."





Greg Erickson had said, "It is a one-way street between the teeth and stomach of a large croc."





Thankfully that was not the case for Mr McGowan.



Injuries from a crocodile attack

Mr McGowan suffered scalp lacerations and puncture wounds to his head and hand.





Luckily the friend he had been snorkelling with was a firefighter and was able to administer first aid on the boat while the group headed for Haggerstone Island, about 45 minutes away.





"He bandaged me up and also had to give me antibiotic shots to prevent any infection," he said.





After a 45-minute boat ride, Mr McGowan was taken by helicopter to Thursday Island Hospital for initial treatment before being taken to Cairns Hospital.



Potential dangers in Australian waters

Mr McGowan, a keen surfer and diver, said he understood the risks associated with marine environments.





"I understand that when you enter the marine environment, you are entering territory that belongs to potentially dangerous animals, such as sharks and crocodiles," he said.





"I'm just grateful it was me and not one of the kids or ladies in the group."





Mr McGowan thanked all those who helped him throughout his ordeal.



Wildlife officers from Queensland's Department of Environment and Science are investigating the incident.





In a statement, the department said, "Crocodiles in the open ocean can be difficult to locate as the animals often travel tens of kilometres per day."





According to the department, the area around Haggerstone Island is known as 'croc country' and encourages people to be ' croc wise .'



