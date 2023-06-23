Australia

Man punched and tasered after confronting a police officer in Brisbane

Queensland police are investigating footage of an incident in which an officer repeatedly punched and then tasered a driver.

Queensland police are investigating footage of an incident in which an officer repeatedly punched and then tasered a driver. Source: AAP / Dave Hunt

Key Points
  • Queensland police have reviewed body cam footage of an incident where an officer punched and tasered a man.
  • Police were responding to a three-car crash in Brisbane when the man allegedly confronted an officer.
  • Investigators said the man was under the influence at the time and allegedly threw the wine bottle at the officer.
Senior Queensland police have viewed body cam footage of an incident in which an officer repeatedly punched and then tasered a male driver in Brisbane's north.

The man was arrested and taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for treatment for minor cuts after the incident in Strathpine on Thursday.

Police were responding to a three-car crash before 2pm when the agitated man allegedly confronted an officer from inside a car.

Investigators say the man was under the influence at the time and drinking from a wine bottle, which the officer tried to confiscate.

"After the officer attempted to take the bottle away several times, it was allegedly thrown towards him," Queensland police said in a statement.
Clare Nowland, 95, dies in hospital as police officer charged over tasering

Bystander footage shows an officer repeatedly striking the man before deploying his Taser while multiple firefighters look on.

"He needs to stop ... you can't do that," a person can be heard saying in the video.

Police said the officer used physical force to contain the man, who was trying to leave the car by kicking the door into him.

Another officer was allegedly spat on by the man.

The Taser was deployed after several verbal warnings, police said, and the man was taken into custody.

A police investigation into the incident is ongoing, and anyone with information is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers.
2 min read
Published 23 June 2023 11:28am
Source: AAP

