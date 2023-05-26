Australia

Man who tried to cook and eat an ibis ordered to stay away from all Australian birdlife

A 60-year-old man has been charged with animal cruelty and stolen goods offences after allegedly capturing and attempting to cook an ibis in Sydney.

An Australian white ibis eating food from a rubbish bin. Two seagulls are either side of it

An Australian white ibis (centre) fights off seagulls as it scavenges food from a rubbish bin in Sydney. Source: AAP

Key Points
  • The man has been released from custody after allegedly capturing an ibis in a park and attempting to cook it.
  • It's the second time the man has been charged for attacking an ibis.
  • The 60-year-old claims to have been confused on whether the birds could be eaten in NSW.
A man who allegedly captured an ibis in a Sydney park and hung it up to dry in his shower before attempting to cook it has been released from custody.

Tom Quach allegedly stuffed the animal in his backpack and rode a stolen bike to his unit in Sydney's eastern suburbs before decapitating the bird and hanging it up on Tuesday.

The 60-year-old was confused about whether the birds,
known affectionately as bin chickens
, could be eaten in NSW, his lawyer said.

Mr Quach was charged with animal cruelty and stolen goods offences, and remanded in custody overnight before being released on Wednesday morning with strict conditions.

"Ibis are not to be caught, not to be killed, and not to be eaten," Magistrate Ross Hudson told Mr Quach in Waverley Local Court on Wednesday.
Sacred Ibis - portrait of male, distribution - sub-Saharan
A Sydney man has been charged with animal cruelty and stolen goods offences after capturing and attempting to cook an ibis. Credit: Duncan Usher / ardea.com/ MARY EVANS
"Touching any bird or attempting to capture any bird is a breach, is that clear?"

Mr Quach nodded in agreement.

It's the second time in as many months he has been charged for attacking an ibis.

He was arrested and charged on 31 March after allegedly tying a rope around the feet and neck of an ibis outside Eastwood railway station.

Onlookers intervened before the man could leave with the bird.

Mr Quach, who has been diagnosed with PTSD and bipolar disorder, spent weeks at a mental health institute after the March incident and was released days before re-offending.
He has been ordered to stay away from all Australian birdlife and will have to report to police twice a week.

Outside court, he said he would be staying away from the native birds but had been confused about the NSW laws.

He is set to enter a plea on 8 June.

Readers seeking support with mental health can contact Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636. More information is available at beyondblue.org.au.

Embrace Multicultural Mental Health supports people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.
2 min read
Published 26 May 2023 3:07pm
Updated 3h ago 3:39pm
Source: AAP
