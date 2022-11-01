Mane attraction: Five lions escape from Taronga Zoo pen, return shortly after

Highlights Taronga issued a statement confirming the incident early on Wednesday, saying all the lions were back in their enclosure.

Aerial footage showed keepers patrolling the ground during the emergency.

The zoo, at Mosman on the city's north shore, will be open as normal on Wednesday.

Sydney's Taronga Zoo is conducting a full review into "a significant incident" after five lions escaped their enclosure, sparking an emergency lockdown at the iconic tourist attraction.





Zoo executive director Simon Duffy said one adult lion and four cubs were spotted outside their main enclosure at 6:30 am on Wednesday — but did not get past the second 1.8-metre fence that separates them from the rest of the zoo.





"At no time did the lions exit that area or exit Taronga Zoo," he told reporters.





Advertisement

"Four of the lions calmly made their way back into their main exhibit and dens, and one lion cub was safely tranquillised," he said.



There were no injuries, and it was later confirmed that all the lions were back in their enclosure within minutes.





"They did breach the (first) containment fence. We don't have the exact details of how and why that occurred," Mr Duffy said.





"That is very much a focus of our incident response and the review that will be conducted now."





Zoo staff responded quickly, enacting "very strict safety protocols", and "as a result, the situation was under control within minutes", he said.





CCTV footage revealed it was less than 10 minutes between the lions escaping their main exhibit and the emergency response being enacted.



READ MORE Sydney Zoo keeps name after legal stoush

The zoo immediately sounded a "code one" response — warning the emergency involved "a dangerous animal".





"This is a significant incident, and a full review is now underway to confirm exactly how the lions were able to exit their main exhibit," Mr Duffy said.





Families sleeping overnight in tents for the zoo's popular "Roar and Snore" program were alerted to the emergency and quickly moved to safety zones.





The zoo, at Mosman on the city's north shore, is open as normal on Wednesday, with busloads of school children arriving for excursions.



