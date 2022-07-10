Australia

Manhunt underway after deadly Melbourne shooting

A man has been shot dead in Melbourne's outer southeast amid a spate of deadly gun crime.

General view of police tape

A man has been shot dead in Melbourne's southeast, with his killer on the run. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS

A man has been shot dead in Melbourne's southeast, with his killer on the run.

The shooting occurred on Monday morning on Corrigan Road at Noble Park.

The street has been cordoned off between Lightwood Road and Kelvinside Road, and police are yet to find the gunman.

Advertisement
Drivers have been told to avoid the area.
READ MORE
NSW police search for second suspect following shooting of nine-year-old girl in Sydney
It follows a spate of shootings in Melbourne over the past month, including the gunning down of ex-Mongols bikie Suleiman 'Sam' Abdulrahim in Fawkner as he drove his luxury car in a funeral procession.

Victoria Police launched a taskforce last week to crack down on gang-related violence and organised crime.
SHARE
1 min read
Published 11 July 2022 at 9:53am
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

Period apps deleted over privacy concerns for women seeking abortions in post-Roe world

Period apps deleted over privacy concerns for women seeking abortions in post-Roe world

World

'The worst visa in the world': One man's plea to the new Australian government

'The worst visa in the world': One man's plea to the new Australian government

Immigration

Russia, China open one kilometre cross-border bridge with hopes to overcome Western trade sanctions

Russia, China open one kilometre cross-border bridge with hopes to overcome Western trade sanctions

World

Australia's Pakistani community 'in disbelief' after woman allegedly murdered by father-in-law

Australia's Pakistani community 'in disbelief' after woman allegedly murdered by father-in-law

Australia

Anthony Albanese rebukes Adam Bandt over Australian flag move

Anthony Albanese rebukes Adam Bandt over Australian flag move

Australia

‘Absolute gridlock’: The migration and visa challenges facing the new government

‘Absolute gridlock’: The migration and visa challenges facing the new government

Immigration

People like Abe may overtake Christians as the dominant religious group in Australia

People like Abe may overtake Christians as the dominant religious group in Australia

Australia

Anthony Albanese says Australia was 'economically coerced' as NATO leaders condemn China

Anthony Albanese says Australia was 'economically coerced' as NATO leaders condemn China

Australia