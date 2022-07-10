Manhunt underway after deadly Melbourne shooting

A man has been shot dead in Melbourne's southeast, with his killer on the run.





The shooting occurred on Monday morning on Corrigan Road at Noble Park.





The street has been cordoned off between Lightwood Road and Kelvinside Road, and police are yet to find the gunman.





Advertisement

Drivers have been told to avoid the area.



It follows a spate of shootings in Melbourne over the past month, including the gunning down of ex-Mongols bikie Suleiman 'Sam' Abdulrahim in Fawkner as he drove his luxury car in a funeral procession.



