Life

Many young people want to get off social media. This is what's stopping them

A survey has found many young Australians believe social media does more harm than good, so what's stopping them from disconnecting?

Young boy using a smartphone

Young people fear 'missing out' if they stop using social media, a survey has found. Source: AAP / Dean Lewins

Key Points
  • A survey has found many young Australians want to disconnect from social media, but feel pressure to stay online.
  • One in three young people experience problematic social media use, according to mental health foundation Headspace.
  • Many young people also struggle with comparing their lives with those they see online.
Half of young Australians want to disconnect from social media but fear of missing out keeps them logged in.

Many young people realise
social media does more harm than good
, with almost half of respondents to a survey saying what they see online is more negative than positive.

Despite that, one-third feel like they should use social media more and feel pressured to keep abreast of its news and current events.

One in three youth experienced problematic social media use, according to the survey by mental health foundation Headspace.

More young women than young men fell into the problematic category, and the rate was higher still for young people who identified as LGBTIQ+ (45 per cent).
READ MORE

How young is 'too young' for children to be using social media?

"Young people thinking of logging off might experience a fear of missing out on news, popular culture or conversations with friends," Headspace chief executive Jason Trethowan said.

"They may also worry about how going offline could impact their status or influence."

Almost half of young people compared their own lives with those they saw on social media.

Gerard-Lachlan Abadines, 18, said social media could sometimes make him feel inadequate.

At one point, he found himself comparing his life to that of American singer Billie Eilish, given their similar age.
There were times when Mr Abadines had to reassess his relationship with social media, he said.

"It can be easy to judge yourself and compare yourself to others, because people put up the best of themselves out there," he said.

Switching off from social media was easier said than done when platforms were designed to keep people scrolling, Mr Trethowan said.

"That's why the responsibility to foster healthy social media habits can't rest solely on the shoulders of young people or their families."

Social media companies and governments must ensure young people have a safe and healthy experience online, Mr Trethowan said.

He stressed young people still have positive experiences using social media.
READ MORE

Vilification on social media is prohibited - unless it's fatphobic. Why?

Mr Abadines used social media as a hub to connect with friends, communicate with his family, play games and watch content created by others.

"Features such as blocking and restricting are really helpful," he said.

"You turn off the more toxic aspects of social media."

About 40 per cent of young people said what they found online was empowering, and two in five believed social media was a good place to make friends.

Almost half of young people also agreed it was easier to express their opinions online rather than in person, while more than half wanted more stringent laws and regulations governing social media.

More than 3,000 young people took part in the survey.

Readers seeking support with mental health can contact Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636. More information is available at
beyondblue.org.au
.

Embrace Multicultural Mental Health
supports people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.
Share
3 min read
Published 23 June 2023 8:03am
Source: AAP
Available in other languages

Recommended for you

Laptop screen showing netflix logo

Netflix's crackdown on password sharing starts in Australia. Here's how much it will cost you

Life

A woman wearing a long floral skirt holding a child's hand. They both have their back turned.

Are school hours sexist? This MP says the 3pm finish should be scrapped

Politics

Mark McGowan, Jacinda Ardern

The 'insidious' issue Mark McGowan and Jacinda Ardern highlighted as they resigned

Australia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese clasp hands in greeting at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on 23 May 2023.

Australia and India have signed a new migration deal. Here's what we know

Immigration

Hundreds of people doing the nutbush dance at a festival in Australia's outback.

Is this how Tina Turner's Nutbush became our unofficial national anthem?

Australia

A split image. On the left is a picture of a submursible. On the right is a picture of the submersible next to a shipwreck.

Titanic sub: Rescue enters critical phase as window of predicted oxygen supply closes

World

A man sits on a chair on the beach as more tourists are seen closer to the sea.

Badly behaved in Bali: Here are the new rules for Australian tourists on appropriate behaviour

Asia Pacific

An Asiana Airlines plane on the tarmac with an emergency exit door open

Passenger says he opened plane door mid-flight because he was 'uncomfortable'

World