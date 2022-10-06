Marge Simpson chops hair off in Milan mural in solidarity with women's protests across Iran

A mural of cartoon TV sitcom character Marge Simpson chopping off her hair has been painted in Milan in a show of solidarity with women across Iran .





The mural, entitled The Cut, features a frowning Marge carrying scissors in her left hand and her iconic blue hair in her right hand.





Italian artist aleXsandro Palombo painted the street art in front of the Iranian Consulate in Milan, to "celebrate the courage" of the women protesting against the government.



Marge Simpson carries a large lock of her blue hair on a mural in front of the Iranian Consulate in Milan. Credit: Alexsandro Palombo Protests have raged across the Islamic Republic since 16 September when Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, died in custody after being arrested by the country's morality police for allegedly not wearing her hijab - or headscarf - properly.





Women in Iran have swept the streets, chopping their hair or burning their hijabs in defiance of the government that has laws mandating the headscarf.



Palombo said his artwork was also to "pay tribute to Mahsa Amini" whose death has left other acts of solidarity being displayed around the world.





Toys that depict characters from The Simpsons, including dolls of Marge, have been banned in Iran since 2012 in a crackdown against the promotion of Western culture for children.





A basketball stadium in Bologna, in Italy's west, also displayed a graphic of a woman cutting her hair on the screen featured on top of the court during a women's national basketball league match.



Alongside the graphic had in red text, translated to read: "Freedom for Iranian women".



