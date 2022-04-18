Marginal seat blitz as Anthony Albanese set to spruik disaster relief funding

Anthony Albanese will seek to highlight Scott Morrison's inaction on disaster response as the second week of the

The Opposition leader will remain in marginal Queensland seats, areas where Labor will need to make up ground if it wants any chance of forming government.

Meanwhile, Scott Morrison will continue to campaign in crucial marginal seats in Western Australia.

Mr Albanese will use the ninth day of the campaign to spruik a $38 million funding pledge over three years to Disaster Relief Australia, a veteran-led organisation assisting communities after natural disasters.

The funding would allow for the organisation to have 5,200 more volunteers join the ranks, along with helping to cover recruitment, training and equipment.

The announcement comes off the back of the opposition leader attacking the prime minister for his handling of the Black Summer bushfires and the recent floods in Queensland and northern NSW.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton rejected claims Queensland flood victims were receiving less income support than residents of Lismore in northern NSW.

Mr Morrison will spend the day in WA spruiking the government's economic management, including an address the Chamber of Minerals and Energy.

The prime minister will pledge $200 million for four new hydrogen hubs in WA and $50 million for mineral supply chain jobs.

"Australia is one of the world's great resource nations," he is expected to say.

"Here in WA, generations of visionaries have built one of the world's most advanced, successful resource sectors. This is an enormous source of strength, prosperity and security that all Australians have benefited from over many decades.

"Our government has a plan for an even stronger resources sector.

"Now is not the time to risk our $2.1 trillion economy with someone who doesn't understand our economy."

The prime minister also remains under pressure to dump

ahead of the Thursday cutoff for electoral candidates to put their hands up.

Ms Deves has apologised for a number of anti-transgender tweets and comments and maintains the support of Mr Morrison, but NSW Treasurer and Liberal moderate Matt Kean says she is not fit for office or aligned with the values of the party.

"I am the first to say people sometimes say things they later regret but let me be very clear, these are recent and consistent statements this candidate has made," he told the ABC.

"This is not a one-off, drunken Twitter rant. This is not a statement made at university 30 years ago. This is a series of consistent positions held over a long period and in recent times."

Mr Kean rejected that allowing Ms Deves to stay a Liberal meant there was a place for hurtful comments within the party.

"We need to continue to stand up and call out this kind of language, this kind of bigotry. It should have no place in our community and no place in a mainstream political party," he said.

"A big part of (Liberalism) is allowing people to be themselves - that's what I'm saying we should be standing up for as Liberals, not the intolerance from this candidate."

Liberal moderate Trent Zimmerman has reportedly appealed to senior members of the prime minister's office to have Ms Deves dumped.

Mr Kean believes the controversial candidate is hurting the chances of Liberal moderates, including Mr Zimmerman and Wentworth MP Dave Sharma, of being re-elected.

But fresh polling shows both Labor and the coalition losing primary votes after the first campaign week.

Newspoll results published in The Australian on Monday night show 36 per cent would vote Labor, down one point from 37 per cent on 10 April.

The coalition's primary vote support fell by the same margin, dropping from 36 per cent to 35 in the same period, to 18 April.