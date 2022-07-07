Mark Dreyfus orders prosecution of whistleblower Bernard Collaery to be dropped

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus has ordered leaking charges against lawyer Bernard Collaery to be dropped.





Mr Collaery had been facing charges for four years after he was accused of leaking classified information about an alleged Australian spying operation in East Timor.





The classified information related to an alleged bugging operation of the East Timor prime minister's office by Australian officials in 2004.





Mr Collaery had been facing five charges related to breaching the Intelligence Services Act.





Mr Dreyfus told a media conference in Melbourne on Thursday he had "determined this prosecution should end".



