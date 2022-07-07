Australia

Mark Dreyfus orders prosecution of whistleblower Bernard Collaery to be dropped

Leaking charges against lawyer Bernard Collaery relating to an alleged Australian spying operation will be dropped after the attorney-general intervened.

A split imagefeaturing two men.

Attorney-general Mark Dreyfus (left) and lawyer Bernard Collaery. Source: AAP

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus has ordered leaking charges against lawyer Bernard Collaery to be dropped.

Mr Collaery had been facing charges for four years after he was accused of leaking classified information about an alleged Australian spying operation in East Timor.

The classified information related to an alleged bugging operation of the East Timor prime minister's office by Australian officials in 2004.

Advertisement
Mr Collaery had been facing five charges related to breaching the Intelligence Services Act.

Mr Dreyfus told a media conference in Melbourne on Thursday he had "determined this prosecution should end".

More to come.
SHARE
1 min read
Published 7 July 2022 at 2:26pm
Source: AAP, SBS

Recommended for you

Australian visa changes for 2022-23 and what a new government may bring

Australian visa changes for 2022-23 and what a new government may bring

Immigration

The significance of these very rare Aboriginal shelters has been revealed

The significance of these very rare Aboriginal shelters has been revealed

Investigations

Anthony Albanese rebukes Adam Bandt over Australian flag move

Anthony Albanese rebukes Adam Bandt over Australian flag move

Australia

Existing mutual obligation penalties wiped as Labor unveils changes to new jobseeker program

Existing mutual obligation penalties wiped as Labor unveils changes to new jobseeker program

Politics

Thousands of Sydney residents told to evacuate as wild weather continues to batter NSW coast

Thousands of Sydney residents told to evacuate as wild weather continues to batter NSW coast

Australia

'The worst visa in the world': One man's plea to the new Australian government

'The worst visa in the world': One man's plea to the new Australian government

Immigration

People like Abe may overtake Christians as the dominant religious group in Australia

People like Abe may overtake Christians as the dominant religious group in Australia

Australia

Malcolm Turnbull labels Peter Dutton a 'belligerent blusterer' over nuclear submarines claim

Malcolm Turnbull labels Peter Dutton a 'belligerent blusterer' over nuclear submarines claim

World