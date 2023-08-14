Politics

Mark Latham hits out after being axed: 'Pauline Hanson should buy a mirror'

Mark Latham has accused Pauline Hanson of removing him as NSW One Nation leader without consultation, saying her "takeover" has turned the state party upside down.

A split image. On the left is a photo of Pauline Hanson. On the right is a photo of Mark Latham.

Senator Pauline Hanson has called time on Mark Latham's time as leader of One Nation's NSW branch. Source: AAP

Key Points
  • One Nation leader Pauline Hanson is disbanding the party's NSW branch.
  • The decision won't affect Latham's position in the NSW parliament.
  • Latham and Hanson fell out after his homophobic slur towards fellow state parliamentarian Alex Greenwich.
Pauline Hanson has dumped Mark Latham as leader of One Nation's NSW branch after the party failed to pick up any extra seats at the state election.

The federal senator and party matriarch wrote to members of the state executive calling for the group to be disbanded, effectively calling an end to Latham's four-year stint at the helm.

A replacement executive had been put in place and the position of state leader was declared vacant, Hanson's office said on Monday.

"Nobody has been sacked from the party as such," the spokesman said.
A man wearing a blue shirt speaks at a press conference.
Mark Latham was the face of his party's state election campaign in March after resigning from the seat he won in 2019 in an attempt to win the party another two positions. Source: AAP / Dan Himbrechts
In a statement posted on social media, Latham accused Hanson of removing him from the position "without consultation or due process", describing the move as a "takeover".

He said if Hanson was "worried about under-performance, her best solution is to buy a mirror", pointing to 3 per cent swing against her at last year's federal election.

In June, NSW One Nation conducted a thorough post-election review involving all our state candidates," Latham wrote.

"Last month Senator Hanson was briefed on the review’s findings.

"Our NSW party was moving forward in a sensible, cooperative way but has now been turned upside down by the Queensland intervention."
One Nation party leader Pauline Hanson (left) and Mark Latham at a media event/
Mark Latham (right) and Pauline Hanson pictured in 2018. The pair fell out following Latham's homophobic slur towards fellow state parliamentarian, independent Alex Greenwich, earlier this year. Source: AAP
The decision won't affect Latham's position in the NSW parliament, where he has an upper house seat until 2031.

The firebrand MP was the face of the party's state election campaign in March after resigning from the seat he won in 2019 in an attempt to win the party another two positions.

But the party did not reach the heights of 2019, with its vote falling one percentage point to 5.9 per cent of the upper house vote.

That was enough to elect Latham but not a second MP.

"I want you to know I don't condone them (Latham's words) and neither do my members of parliament or party associates," she told supporters in March.

Latham has been contacted for comment.
2 min read
Published 14 August 2023 2:58pm
Source: AAP, SBS

