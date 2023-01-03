Master blunder: How a case of mistaken identity almost halted a US golfer's championship chances

Key points Scott Stallings was expecting an invite to play at the Master's.

But the invite was sent to a different Scott Stallings by mistake.

The tournament takes place in Georgia in April.

Golfer Scott Stallings was worried that his invite to the prestigious Masters Tournament was lost in the post.





It turns out it had already been delivered: to another Scott Stallings, who happened to live in the same US state.





The amateur golfer with the same name sent the three-time PGA Tour winner a private message on Twitter, which included photographs of his invite and the words, “I’m 100 per cent sure this is NOT for me”.



“I think we have some confusion because of our names, our wife’s names and geographical location,” the message said. “I play but wow! No where near your level … I’m really not kidding I promise”.





The former world number 53 shared the message with his 54,000 Twitter followers, along with a caption “Literally had been checking the mailbox five times a day and then I got this random DM yesterday”.





The other Mr Stallings posted a video of him sending on the invitation on Monday.



Several of Stallings' followers have suggested offering “the other Scott” free tickets to the US Masters or the chance to caddie, with one user saying: “The TV crews will eat it up.”





“If I was “the other Scott”, I would have showed up and hit the driving range just for laughs,” another user wrote. “Seeing the looks on their faces … would have been epic!”



