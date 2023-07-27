Australia's Women's World Cup hopes in jeopardy after 3-2 defeat to Nigeria in Brisbane

The Matildas have lost their second group stage match at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, with Nigeria coming out on top at Brisbane's Lang Park on Thursday night.





The Australian team scored the first goal of the match during additional time in the first half, but the opposing Super Falcons scored three goals - one in the first half, two in the second.





Having won against Ireland in their first group stage match latst week, Australia's hopes for making it through to the knockout round now hinge on their match against Canada at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Monday night.



What happened at the Matildas v Nigeria game?

As with last week’s game against Ireland, captain Sam Kerr - still recovering from a calf injury suffered during training - did not play. Additionally, midfielder Emily van Egmond was brought in to replace Mary Fowler, who - along with Aivi Luik - was ruled out of Thursday night’s game after suffering a concussion earlier in the week.





The match’s first half was high-intensity, with Australia maintaining possession throughout but Nigeria putting up a powerful defence. Both sides had some close near-misses in the first half, but it was five extra minutes of injury time that delivered both teams their first goals.



Cortnee Vine of Australia (right) fights for the ball with Osinachi Ohale of Nigeria. Source: AAP / Darren England The Matildas scored first, with a goal from van Egmond. There wasn’t much time for celebration, though, with Nigerian forward Uchenna Kanu earning the Super Falcons their first goal shortly afterwards.





During 11 additional minutes of time at the end of the game's second half, the Matildas' Alanna Kennedy headed in a goal, but it wasn't enough to equal scores at the final whistle.



The Nigerian team celebrate their win against Australia during their Women's World Cup match on July 27. Source: AAP / Darren England

What have people said about the game?

Speaking to broadcaster 7, van Egmond conceded it "just wasn't" the Matildas' night. "We had so many chances, but it was one of those nights we couldn't get the ball in the back of the net," she said.





Van Egmond added that the game's final five minutes showed what the Australian team are all about - a "never say die attitude".



The Matildas scored the first and final goals of the match, but it wasn't enough to defeat Nigeria. Source: Getty / Matt Roberts/FIFA "We win together, we lose together. No matter what your role is on the team, everyone's so valued within the team."



What's next for the Matildas?

With one win and one loss, the Matildas' chances at making it through to the knockout round will hinge on their final group match. That's against Olympic women's football champions Canada, at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, on Monday night.

