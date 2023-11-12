Australia

Meet Felix. He wouldn't exist without this history-making program

Felix is the first baby to be born as a result of an Australian-first public fertility program in Victoria.

A newborn baby in a full bodysuit

Erin and Anthony welcomed baby Felix into the world on 17 October. Source: Supplied / Jacinta Allan/X

Key Points
  • The first baby has been born through a public fertility program in Australia.
  • More than 1,100 people have been treated since the $120 million initiative began 12 months ago.
  • Authorities are calling for more sperm and egg donations.
The first baby has been born through a public fertility program in Australia as authorities call for more sperm and egg donations.

Erin and Anthony welcomed baby Felix into the world on 17 October after he was conceived as part of Victoria's Australian-first public fertility program.

More than 1,100 people have been treated since the $120 million initiative began 12 months ago, with a 37 per cent pregnancy rate for patients.
Twenty-one Victorians have become pregnant so far through treatments such as
in vitro fertilisation (IVF)
, intrauterine insemination and intracytoplasmic sperm injection.

Fertility preservation, such as egg freezing, is also available for people undergoing medical treatment for cancer and other serious illnesses.

The program is being delivered by the Royal Women's Hospital and Monash Health, with satellite sites in Epping, Mildura, Bendigo and Warrnambool.

More clinics are set to open in Shepparton, Heidelberg, Geelong, Sunshine and Ballarat by the end of the year.
READ MORE

Georgie is 29 and about to give up on having a baby. She's not alone

The cost of the public hospital services will be free for most people, saving patients about $10,000, though some may incur out-of-pocket costs for medication, diagnostics or specialised tests.

Royal Women's Hospital's head of reproductive services Kate Stern said it had been a busy year, with more than 15 per cent of its patients referred from rural providers.

More than 260 people have expressed interest in being sperm and egg donors but she wants more to put up their hand.

"When people realise that being a donor is associated with identity release but (there are) no responsibilities for the children, I think that's pretty reassuring," Associate Professor Stern told reporters on Sunday.

"It's a serious thing to do but it's a really amazing gift and we really want Victorians to consider passing on anything they can."
READ MORE

Considering using IVF to have a baby? Here’s what you need to know

Once more sites roll out, the program will be able to offer fertility treatments to up to 5,000 Victorians every year.

Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas acknowledged people's path to having a child through IVF can be made more difficult because of affordability and where they live.

"We want to make sure that public fertility services make the opportunity to start or grow a family more accessible to more Victorians," she said.
Share
2 min read
Published 12 November 2023 2:50pm
Source: AAP

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A composite image of two Aboriginal women. The one on the left is wearing a t-shirt with a “Yes“ print on it, the one of the right has a top with “Vote No“ written on it.

Here's how First Nations leaders reacted to the Voice referendum result

Indigenous

A woman sits with her head in her hands in front of a laptop. She looks depleted, which is symbolised by a low-battery symbol near her head.

Feeling depleted by work? This is how Melanie beat burnout without quitting her job

Health

A composite image of a Jewish man walking with two small children and two Muslim women crossing a street.

As the Hamas-Israel war rages, Islamophobia and antisemitism are rising in Australia

Australia

A large group of people sitting on chairs in front of a row of flowers.

This state had the second-highest No vote, so why is it introducing its own Voice?

Politics

A woman with blonde hair leans up against a tree.

This is the best place in the world to be a woman, researchers say

Life

A woman wearing a face mask and a black Metro (Melbourne's train network operator) jacket.

COVID-19 cases are rising across Australia. Experts say an eighth wave has begun

COVID-19

A composite image of an art deco theatre and people sitting in a laneway.

Here are the Melbourne and Sydney neighbourhoods ranked among the world's coolest

Australia

Marcia Langton crying.

As Australians reject the Voice, Marcia Langton declares Reconciliation 'dead'

Politics