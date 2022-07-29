Australia

Melbourne man to face trial on Chinese foreign influence charge

Chinese community leader Di Sanh Duong is the first person charged under Australia's foreign interference laws, and will face trial in Victoria’s County Court.

Di Sanh Duong departs from the Melbourne Magistrates' Court in Melbourne

Di Sanh Duong will stand trial after being charged under Australia's foreign interference laws. Source: AAP / Diego Fedele

A Chinese community leader accused of planning foreign interference has been committed to stand trial in Victoria's County Court.

Prosecutors allege Di Sanh Duong, 67, made a $37,000 donation to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in 2020 as a way to interfere with former federal minister Alan Tudge on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party.

His defence argued the donation was merely a way for the Chinese Australian community to show they cared during the COVID-19 pandemic in light of anti-Chinese sentiment.
Advertisement
READ MORE
Foreign interference laws come into effect
But Melbourne magistrate Susan Wakeling on Thursday found there was sufficient evidence for the case to go to trial in the County Court.

Mr Duong formally pleaded not guilty to a charge of intentionally engaging in conduct with the intention of preparing for, or planning, foreign interference.

Mr Duong was charged in November 2020 following a joint investigation between the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation.

The 67-year-old, who was the Liberal candidate for the seat of Richmond in the 1996 Victorian election, is the first person charged under Australia's foreign interference laws.

Mr Duong resigned from the Liberal Party following the charges.
READ MORE
Concerns foreign interference laws have fuelled suspicion of Chinese community
The 67-year-old's bail was extended to 25 August when he will appear at the County Court for a directions hearing.

As part of his bail conditions, Mr Duong is not allowed to leave Australia or contact a consulate, embassy, foreign intelligence agency or an elected official.
Share
2 min read
Published 29 July 2022 at 10:57am, updated an hour ago at 10:59am
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

Grindr no longer exists on China's app store. In the LGBTIQ+ community, data privacy is a growing concern

Grindr no longer exists on China's app store. In the LGBTIQ+ community, data privacy is a growing concern

World

British PM Boris Johnson refuses to resign over lockdown parties as report looms

British PM Boris Johnson refuses to resign over lockdown parties as report looms

COVID-19

Nick Kyrgios parties the night away after Wimbledon loss to Novak Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios parties the night away after Wimbledon loss to Novak Djokovic

World

Should you have a fourth COVID-19 jab? Here's the latest advice for people in Australia

Should you have a fourth COVID-19 jab? Here's the latest advice for people in Australia

COVID-19

Australia's visa backlog and how the new government plans to fix it

Australia's visa backlog and how the new government plans to fix it

Immigration

Why you should throw out the thongs you wore in Bali

Why you should throw out the thongs you wore in Bali

Australia

Temporary migration not the answer to Australia's skills shortages, Anthony Albanese says

Temporary migration not the answer to Australia's skills shortages, Anthony Albanese says

Australia

'I need a hug': Anthony Albanese, Solomons leader embrace at first meeting

'I need a hug': Anthony Albanese, Solomons leader embrace at first meeting

Politics