Melbourne public housing residents have created a clothes library for neighbours in need

Sifting through racks of clothes in the lobby of a public housing tower in Collingwood, Wurundjeri man David Arnold is in the market for a winter coat.





He’s not a resident at the estate but says the free op shop operating in the tower is open to anyone in need and the people there are always happy to see him.

“Everybody is

Wominjeka

— everyone is welcome,” he says. “And I’m very grateful. It's coming into winter now and if you need some warm clothes you can come along here and have a look.”

Among the most popular items is culturally appropriate clothing for Muslim residents.

David Arnold says everyone is welcome at the clothes library. Source: SBS / Abby Dinham

The initiative started with the tower’s security guard, who wanted to donate a few pairs of trainers to anyone who needed them.

He approached not-for-profit community health organisation Cohealth, which has been based on site at public housing towers across the north and west of Melbourne since the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

The group’s Alanta Colley says the idea snowballed from there.

“Those trainers were snapped up really quickly and then we really saw there was an interest and a need, and we put a call out over social media and the clothes started coming in.”

Nura Awata helps coordinate the clothes library. Source: SBS / Abby Dinham

Donations from tower residents and the local community flooded in, prompting Cohealth to purchase a set of clothing racks and shelves, to create a pop-up clothing exchange where residents can browse through the selection, take what they need and give what they can.

Cohealth Health Concierge Nura Awata, who helps run the initiative, says it’s become a social hub for the community.

“People pop in and grab clothes for free, which is amazing. It’s more than clothes; it’s making a connection with the community.”

Resident Harley Augustine lives in the Collingwood high-rise with her two children. She says she has been both a donor and a recipient at the clothes library.

“I went through a rocky road ... and a stage of not having much, so I gave, but I got as well. It’s a give-give situation.”

Born in the Cook Islands, she’s donated several garments of traditional dress from her homeland, allowing her to share not just her clothes but her culture.

“For me, I’m big with culture, so I love seeing other cultures wear my culture piece, which is amazing.”

Residents Harley Augustine and Yasemin Cerrah have both donated and received clothing. Source: SBS / Abby Dinham

Victorian minister for housing and multicultural affairs Richard Wynne says the clothes library is promoting cross-cultural understanding in public housing towers.

“It starts a conversation, doesn’t it? It’s about saying ‘oh wow, look, my cultural dress being worn by my neighbour.’ That leads to questions like 'where are you from? What are your experiences?' It’s a very clever initiative.”

Victoria Housing Minister Richard Wynne Says the library is a great initiative. Source: SBS / Abby Dinham

The clothes library is helping create a sense of community at a time when the rising cost of living has many reaching out for support.

Consumer prices surged by 2.1 per cent during the March quarter, with the annual increase hitting a 20-year peak of 5.1 per cent.

Mr Wynne says community programs such as the clothes library are filling an urgent need, whether it’s providing a suit for a job interview or a warm jacket for the winter.

Local character Russell is among those stopping in to pick up a warm jumper and have a chat.

“The people living in public housing towers are some of the poorest in our community and the burden of utility bills is significant for low-income people. Programs like this can help take the edge off,” Mr Wynne says.

Russell with his jumper. Source: SBS / Abby Dinham

There’s no obligation to return the clothes, it’s only asked that people bring them back if they’re no longer wanted.

Ms Awata says the clothes library is becoming a social hub, facilitating conversations about other needs and support for health and wellbeing.

“We can have a chat with them and promote any upcoming events like the vaccination clinic.”

The program has been successfully replicated in other public housing towers.

This clothes library is situated at 240 Wellington St, Collingwood, and is open during business hours. Non-residents can donate via Cohealth staff on-site.

